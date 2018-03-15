Stocks Bounce Back From Trade-Tension Declines

By Mike Bird and Kenan Machado

Stocks in Europe and several Asia-Pacific markets bounced back Thursday, following declines in the U.S. Wednesday driven by concerns about U.S. tariff policy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.3% minutes after European markets opened, driven by 0.4% rises in Italian, French and German benchmark indexes.

In Europe, an announcement from Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever PLC confirmed that the company would consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam. The company is currently based in both the Netherlands and London. Unilever shares were roughly flat as markets opened.

Major industrial stocks in the U.S. logged a third straight fall Wednesday, driven by concerns over the implications of protectionist trade policies. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on supplies they import will face high hurdles. A puzzling decline in U.S. retail sales, meanwhile, hit stocks in that sector.

In foreign exchange markets, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1% against a basket of global currencies, according to the WSJ Dollar Index. The greenback has fallen by around 0.8% since the beginning of March.

The dollar was 0.2% lower against the yen at Yen106.1 as European markets opened, while the euro was flat at $1.237.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.4% higher. Korea's KOSPI rose by 0.3%.

The Shenzhen A Share index of Chinese stocks was down 0.2%.

Whether the U.S. tariffs already announced are the beginning of a broader program of protectionism will determine the response of the Chinese government, according to analysts.

Beijing may act less aggressively if the tariffs are limited to steel and aluminum, which will have a relatively low impact on its economy, said BNP Paribas Investment Partners' head of Chinese stocks Caroline Yu Maurer. "That is why we haven't seen much retaliation," she said.

Oil futures were roughly flat after modest gains in the U.S. on Wednesday. Brent crude oil ticked 0.1% higher to $61.04 per barrel.

