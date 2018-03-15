Stocks Unfazed by Trade Tensions

By Mike Bird and Kenan Machado

Stocks in Europe and Asia largely shrugged off concerns about White House tariff policy Thursday, following declines in the U.S. a day earlier.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.1% just ahead of the U.S. market open, held up by 0.3% rises in Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 indexes, and a 0.4% rise in Italy's FTSE MIB.

In the U.S., Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

In Europe, Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever PLC confirmed it would consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam. The company is currently based in both the Netherlands and London. U.K.-listed Unilever shares were down around 1.6% in midday trading.

There was little difference among major sectors in European stocks in morning trading Thursday, but insurance stocks performed particularly well, rising 0.8%.

Major industrial stocks in the U.S. logged a third straight fall Wednesday, driven by concerns over the implications of protectionist trade policies. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on supplies they import would face high hurdles. A puzzling decline in U.S. retail sales, meanwhile, hit stocks in that sector.

Analysts also pored over the news that conservative economic commentator Lawrence Kudlow would replace the outgoing Gary Cohn as the director of the U.S. National Economic Council.

"Markets may actually find some comfort in the fact that Mr. Trump decided to give the job to Kudlow, rather than someone with more radical economic beliefs, such as Peter Navarro, who is even more skeptical about the current free trade paradigm," said Bas van Geffen, quantitative analyst at Rabobank.

More than a month after the recent sharp selloff in global equity markets, the S&P 500 is roughly halfway between its January record and its early February lows and without clear recent momentum.

"We're clearly somewhere between the expansion and slowdown stages in the business cycle, but that alone doesn't tell you whether you should be risk-on or risk-off," said Fahad Kamal, senior market strategist at Kleinwort Hambros.

"In terms of sentiment, the wobble in February certainly has taken out some of the frothiness in markets," he added.

In foreign-exchange markets, the U.S. dollar was roughly flat against a basket of global currencies, according to the WSJ Dollar Index. The greenback has fallen around 0.8% since the beginning of March.

The dollar was 0.4% lower against the yen at Yen105.9, while the euro was 0.2% lower at $1.235.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.3% higher. Korea's Kospi rose by 0.3%.

The Shenzhen A Share index of Chinese stocks was down 0.2%.

Whether the U.S. tariffs already announced are the beginning of a broader program of protectionism will determine the response of the Chinese government, according to analysts.

Beijing may act less aggressively if the tariffs are limited to steel and aluminum, which will have a relatively low impact on its economy, said BNP Paribas Investment Partners' head of Chinese stocks, Caroline Yu Maurer. "That is why we haven't seen much retaliation," she said.

Benchmark oil futures were both higher after modest gains in the U.S. on Wednesday. WTI crude oil ticked 0.6% higher to $61.31 a barrel while Brent crude oil rose 0.4% to $65.12.

Write to Mike Bird at [email protected] and Kenan Machado at [email protected]