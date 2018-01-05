Log in
Stoltmann Law Offices Commercial Litigation Group Announces the Addition of Attorney Jeffrey Dorman

01/05/2018 | 05:32pm CET

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoltmann Law Offices is pleased to announce the addition of seasoned attorney Jeffrey Dorman to its Commercial Litigation Group. The Commercial Litigation Group handles plaintiffs' business and class litigation primarily on a contingent fee basis. Practice areas of the Commercial Litigation Group include: Class Action; Breach of Contract Claims; Business Tort Litigation; Commercial Real Estate; Defamation; Libel and Slander; Employment; Wage and Overtime; Intellectual Property; Professional Malpractice; and Shareholder and LLC Member Disputes.

For nearly 40 years, Jeffrey Dorman has combined experience as a trial lawyer with academic and professional training in econometrics, mathematics, and computer programming to create excellent results in complex litigation.

Prior to joining Stoltmann Law Offices, Jeff was a partner at Freeborn & Peters focusing on complex litigation. Jeff spent much of his career at one of the world’s largest law firms defending complex class actions and antitrust litigation. Jeff was a partner at Sonnenschen Nath & Rosenthal (now SNR Dentons) until 2000 where his areas of specialization included antitrust litigation and counseling; creation of statistical and mathematical models for use in litigation; complex business litigation; and class action litigation. 

He has been recognized by Leading Lawyers Network as a “Leading Lawyer in Antitrust Law and Commercial Litigation” and has received a Superior Achievement Award as an antitrust attorney for the United States Department of Justice.

 “Jeff has been a mentor or mine for years and it’s a privilege to continuing working with Jeff as part of the Stoltmann Law Offices Commercial Litigation Group,” said Mr. Loftus. “Our clients will greatly benefit from his sage guidance and decades of experience."

Stoltmann Law Offices Commercial Litigation Group is the commercial litigation sector of Stoltmann Law Offices. Based in Chicago, Illinois the group represents clients in all areas of commercial and financial disputes, class action, business breakup, anti-trust, intellectual property, employment, and real estate. For more information on the Commercial Litigation Group, please visit http://www.litigationattorneyblog.com.

Stoltmann Law Offices
Alexander Loftus Esq.
o: 312-332-4200
10 S. LaSalle
35th Floor
Chicago, IL 60603
www.LitigationAttorneyBlog.com
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
