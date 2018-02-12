Strandline Resources : Equity Research Report

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Equity Research Report

13 February 2018

Equity Research Report

Patersons Securities Limited has recently completed an equity research report on Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA). The report focuses on Strandline's portfolio of advanced mineral sands projects in Tanzania and in Australia.

To view a copy of the report, please visit our website at http://www.strandline.com.au.

For further enquiries, please contact: For media and broker enquiries: Luke Graham Paul Armstrong and Nicholas Read CEO and Managing Director Read Corporate Strandline Resources Limited T: +61 8 9388 1474 T: +61 8 9226 3130 E:[email protected] E:[email protected] ABOUT STRANDLINE

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA) is an emerging heavy mineral sands (HMS) developer with a growing portfolio of 100%-owned development assets located in Western Australia and within the world's major zircon and titanium producing corridor in South East Africa. Strandline's strategy is to develop and operate quality, high margin, expandable mining assets with market differentiation and global relevance.

Strandline's project portfolio comprises development optionality, geographic diversity and scalability. This includes two zircon-rich, 'development ready' projects, the Fungoni Project in Tanzania and the large Coburn Project in Western Australia, as well as a series of titanium dominated exploration targets spread along the highly prospective Tanzanian coastline, including the advanced Tanga South Project and Bagamoyo Project.

The Company's focus is to continue its aggressive exploration and development strategy and execute its multi-tiered and staged growth plan to maximise shareholder value.