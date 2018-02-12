Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strandline Resources : Equity Research Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:36pm CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Equity Research Report

13 February 2018

Equity Research Report

Patersons Securities Limited has recently completed an equity research report on Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA). The report focuses on Strandline's portfolio of advanced mineral sands projects in Tanzania and in Australia.

To view a copy of the report, please visit our website at http://www.strandline.com.au.

For further enquiries, please contact:

For media and broker enquiries:

Luke Graham

Paul Armstrong and Nicholas Read

CEO and Managing Director

Read Corporate

Strandline Resources Limited

T: +61 8 9388 1474

T: +61 8 9226 3130

E:[email protected]

E:[email protected]

ABOUT STRANDLINE

Strandline Resources Limited (ASX: STA) is an emerging heavy mineral sands (HMS) developer with a growing portfolio of 100%-owned development assets located in Western Australia and within the world's major zircon and titanium producing corridor in South East Africa. Strandline's strategy is to develop and operate quality, high margin, expandable mining assets with market differentiation and global relevance.

Strandline's project portfolio comprises development optionality, geographic diversity and scalability. This includes two zircon-rich, 'development ready' projects, the Fungoni Project in Tanzania and the large Coburn Project in Western Australia, as well as a series of titanium dominated exploration targets spread along the highly prospective Tanzanian coastline, including the advanced Tanga South Project and Bagamoyo Project.

The Company's focus is to continue its aggressive exploration and development strategy and execute its multi-tiered and staged growth plan to maximise shareholder value.

Strandline Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 22:35:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:53pHAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares
MW
11:51pROKU : All-Star East Meets West Celebrity Hoopfest Hosted by USC at the Galen Center to Benefit Charities
AQ
11:51pINVACARE CORPORATION : Transfers Küschall Wheelchair Production from Switzerland to France
BU
11:50pAPTARGROUP : beats Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
11:48pMSCI : Equity Indexes February 2018 Index Review
BU
11:47pDIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (DAM) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COMPONENT, APPLICATION, DEPLOYMENT TYPE, ORGANIZATION SIZE &NDASH; PROJECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF +20% BY 2022 : Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Market New Research Report– Analyst Focuses on Top Players like ADAM Software NV, Canto, CELUM GmbH, Cognizant Technology, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle
AQ
11:47pMandalay Bay Convention Center and UBM Announce Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Collaboration
GL
11:47pSpeedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share
GL
11:46pBORAL : Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2017
PU
11:46pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : once again named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : NASA Budget Proposal Emphasizes Public-Private Ventures
2AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD : AURIZON : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52% -- Update
3AMBARELLA INC : Exclusive - Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker's chip technology
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : signs deal to offer Disney shows on video platforms
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : 2017 Profit, Revenue Increase; Warns of Further Volatility

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.