Strategy Analytics: Matrix LED Headlights Gain Traction, Now Entering the Mass Market

The Strategy Analytics report, “Automotive Headlights: Design, Efficiency and Functionality Driving Demand For Matrix LED”, looks at the increasing use of LED light sources, the emergence of the laser high beam, as well as developments that increase resolution in beam pattern design. These include matrix LED headlights, the use of LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) panels and DLP (Digital Light Projection) technology.

Matrix LED (Light Emitting Diode) headlights use many different light diodes arranged in a grid pattern that can be dimmed individually to avoid glare to other road users in high beam applications. This feature enables the driver to use the high beam more often and thus enhance safety. They were once the preserve of the premium auto sector, due to their complexity and high cost. By generating an Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) from the control of each individual light source, matrix LED headlights are also not permitted under US legislation.

However, the cost of using LED light sources in headlight systems is decreasing rapidly, with the possibility of legislation amendments in the US. Kevin Mak, Senior Analyst at the Automotive Practice of Strategy Analytics, said, “Developments in LEDs have enhanced their efficiency and performance, so that associated thermal management in LED headlights can move to a less costly passive system.

“Furthermore, matrix LED headlights can offer design flexibility, which increases functionality in headlights, such as by illuminating virtual lane markings or warning the driver of the presence of hidden pedestrians. Rival dynamic AFS (Adaptive Front-light Systems) use electrically-actuated projector modules, which are bulkier and consume more power.” Mak added, “With recent cost reductions in using LED, matrix LED headlights are starting to enter the mass market, with models such as the 2015 Opel Astra and the 2018 Ford Focus leading the way.”

