Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Strategy Analytics: Matrix LED Headlights Gain Traction, Now Entering the Mass Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Glare-Free High Beam Use, Enhanced Efficiency and Functionality

The Strategy Analytics report, “Automotive Headlights: Design, Efficiency and Functionality Driving Demand For Matrix LED”, looks at the increasing use of LED light sources, the emergence of the laser high beam, as well as developments that increase resolution in beam pattern design. These include matrix LED headlights, the use of LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) panels and DLP (Digital Light Projection) technology.

Click here for the report: https://bit.ly/2LuYMga

Matrix LED (Light Emitting Diode) headlights use many different light diodes arranged in a grid pattern that can be dimmed individually to avoid glare to other road users in high beam applications. This feature enables the driver to use the high beam more often and thus enhance safety. They were once the preserve of the premium auto sector, due to their complexity and high cost. By generating an Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) from the control of each individual light source, matrix LED headlights are also not permitted under US legislation.

However, the cost of using LED light sources in headlight systems is decreasing rapidly, with the possibility of legislation amendments in the US. Kevin Mak, Senior Analyst at the Automotive Practice of Strategy Analytics, said, “Developments in LEDs have enhanced their efficiency and performance, so that associated thermal management in LED headlights can move to a less costly passive system.

“Furthermore, matrix LED headlights can offer design flexibility, which increases functionality in headlights, such as by illuminating virtual lane markings or warning the driver of the presence of hidden pedestrians. Rival dynamic AFS (Adaptive Front-light Systems) use electrically-actuated projector modules, which are bulkier and consume more power.” Mak added, “With recent cost reductions in using LED, matrix LED headlights are starting to enter the mass market, with models such as the 2015 Opel Astra and the 2018 Ford Focus leading the way.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pSAP : BackOffice Associates hat neuen Firmensitz in Stuttgart fÃ¼r die DACH-Region erÃ¶ffnet; Der neue Standort soll IT-Talente in der Region fÃ¶dern und bietet SAP S/4HANAÂ® Migrationen fÃ¼r Kunden aus der DACH-Region an
AQ
04:27pNEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : `s autonomous car prototype offers a ride into the future
AQ
04:27pTESLA : Six automotive giants to pass Tesla in the electric car market by 2021
AQ
04:27pASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT : Six Astra companies team up in automotive exhibition
AQ
04:27pMAIRE TECNIMONT : Lukoil lets contracts for Kstovo refinerys delayed coking complex
AQ
04:27pINFOSYS : Named a `Leader` in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO Services Vendor Assessment 2018
AQ
04:27pKRBL : gets clearance to export rice to China, says Joint MD Gupta
AQ
04:27pHAMMER FIBER OPTICS : (HMMR) To Launch Cloud Services Off Its Pre 5G Platform
AQ
04:27pARCUS : Acceptances received under mandatory offer
AQ
04:27pABBVIE : Alector raises $133M series E
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.