Strategy Analytics: Matrix LED Headlights Gain Traction, Now Entering the Mass Market

The Strategy Analytics report, “Automotive Headlights: Design,
Efficiency and Functionality Driving Demand For Matrix LED”, looks
at the increasing use of LED light sources, the emergence of the laser
high beam, as well as developments that increase resolution in beam
pattern design. These include matrix LED headlights, the use of
LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) panels and DLP (Digital Light Projection)
technology.
Click here for the report: https://bit.ly/2LuYMga
Matrix LED (Light Emitting Diode) headlights use many different light
diodes arranged in a grid pattern that can be dimmed individually to
avoid glare to other road users in high beam applications. This feature
enables the driver to use the high beam more often and thus enhance
safety. They were once the preserve of the premium auto sector, due to
their complexity and high cost. By generating an Adaptive Driving Beam
(ADB) from the control of each individual light source, matrix LED
headlights are also not permitted under US legislation.
However, the cost of using LED light sources in headlight systems is
decreasing rapidly, with the possibility of legislation amendments in
the US. Kevin Mak, Senior Analyst at the Automotive Practice of Strategy
Analytics, said, “Developments in LEDs have enhanced their efficiency
and performance, so that associated thermal management in LED headlights
can move to a less costly passive system.
“Furthermore, matrix LED headlights can offer design flexibility, which
increases functionality in headlights, such as by illuminating virtual
lane markings or warning the driver of the presence of hidden
pedestrians. Rival dynamic AFS (Adaptive Front-light Systems) use
electrically-actuated projector modules, which are bulkier and consume
more power.” Mak added, “With recent cost reductions in using LED,
matrix LED headlights are starting to enter the mass market, with models
such as the 2015 Opel Astra and the 2018 Ford Focus leading the way.”
About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory
services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging
technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive
electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia,
Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005451/en/