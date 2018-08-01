Strategy Analytics: Mobile Business Applications Market Will Hit $140 Billion By 2023

Demand for B2B and B2C Mobile Apps, Web Apps and Apps for Sensors and
Devices Continue to Grow
Mobile business app usage has skyrocketed over the last few years.
Not only do mobile workers interact with mobile apps more frequently,
but they also use a far broader range of mobile apps to serve different
functions. Strategy Analytics expects the mobile enterprise business
applications market will grow to $140 billion by 2023 as the global
mobile workforce is set to increase to 1.88 billion in 2023 according to
Strategy Analytics’ latest reports, Global
Mobile Enterprise Business Applications Revenue Forecast 2018-2023
and Global
Mobile Enterprise Business Applications User Forecast 2018-2023.
According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst of Mobile
Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics and author of the report
“Workers' appetites for mobile applications are increasing; they expect
to have mobile access to business applications beyond email and voice.
There is real demand for B2B and B2C mobile apps, web apps and apps
connecting “things” such as sensors and devices. Obviously the real
value is linking mobile devices to existing corporate ERP systems and
databases for business processes such as CRM, Sales Force Automation
(SFA) and Field Force Automation (FFA). Ubiquitous access to this
information, irrespective of the platform, is not only transforming how
users access information, but also how businesses collect and leverage
valuable data.”
“With 5G, Artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of
Things (IoT) emerging and evolving, we are certain that these
technologies will transform the mobile enterprise business applications
market over the forecast period. 5G will make multi-person video calling
a reality and will deliver a fully wireless, cloud-based office, with
unified communications (UC) apps more reliably and consistently
available.”
“Mobile apps will become more powerful. Emerging technologies will help
SMBs and large corporations create more integrated B2B / B2B2C
experiences, and utilize mobile devices to administer and integrate the
different apps at our disposal,” added Andrew Brown, Executive Director
of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics.
