Strategy Analytics: Mobile Business Applications Market Will Hit $140 Billion By 2023

08/01/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

Demand for B2B and B2C Mobile Apps, Web Apps and Apps for Sensors and Devices Continue to Grow

Mobile business app usage has skyrocketed over the last few years. Not only do mobile workers interact with mobile apps more frequently, but they also use a far broader range of mobile apps to serve different functions. Strategy Analytics expects the mobile enterprise business applications market will grow to $140 billion by 2023 as the global mobile workforce is set to increase to 1.88 billion in 2023 according to Strategy Analytics’ latest reports, Global Mobile Enterprise Business Applications Revenue Forecast 2018-2023 and Global Mobile Enterprise Business Applications User Forecast 2018-2023.

According to Gina Luk, Principal Analyst of Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics and author of the report “Workers' appetites for mobile applications are increasing; they expect to have mobile access to business applications beyond email and voice. There is real demand for B2B and B2C mobile apps, web apps and apps connecting “things” such as sensors and devices. Obviously the real value is linking mobile devices to existing corporate ERP systems and databases for business processes such as CRM, Sales Force Automation (SFA) and Field Force Automation (FFA). Ubiquitous access to this information, irrespective of the platform, is not only transforming how users access information, but also how businesses collect and leverage valuable data.”

“With 5G, Artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) emerging and evolving, we are certain that these technologies will transform the mobile enterprise business applications market over the forecast period. 5G will make multi-person video calling a reality and will deliver a fully wireless, cloud-based office, with unified communications (UC) apps more reliably and consistently available.”

“Mobile apps will become more powerful. Emerging technologies will help SMBs and large corporations create more integrated B2B / B2B2C experiences, and utilize mobile devices to administer and integrate the different apps at our disposal,” added Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com


© Business Wire 2018
