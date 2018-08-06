Strategy Analytics: Q1 2018 Tablet Apps Processor Market Share: Intel and Qualcomm Gain Share

Apple Maintains Lead but will the Qualcomm Focus on Cellular Integration Win Through?

The global tablet Applications Processor (AP) market declined 6 percent year-over-year to reach $445 million in the first three months of 2018, according to Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Q1 2018: Intel and Qualcomm Gain Share.”

According to this Strategy Analytics’ research, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in Q1 2018. Apple maintained its tablet AP market lead with 36 percent revenue share followed by Intel with 20 percent and Qualcomm with 17 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “During Q1 2018, Intel and Qualcomm gained revenue share in the tablet AP market. Intel continues to capitalise on Windows ecosystem in tablets and convertibles while Qualcomm gained share with its cellular tablet AP line up. Strategy Analytics believes that this year will present the real test of how effective Qualcomm’s focus on cellular integrated products will be in the Windows ecosystem. Qualcomm also has the potential to expand the ARM-based chip market in Windows tablets.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “Both Samsung and HiSilicon saw their tablet AP shipments grow in Q1 2018, helped by increased in-house chip sourcing by their respective device divisions. Both companies focus on the cellular tablet AP segment, a segment that grew faster than the non-cellular tablet AP segment in Q1 2018.”

