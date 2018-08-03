Stride Property : Annual Shareholder Meetings

NZX Announcement IMMEDIATE - 30 July 2018

Stride Property Group - Annual Shareholder Meetings

Further to the announcement on 5 July 2018, Stride Property Group (Stride) advises that the Annual Shareholder Meetings for Stride Investment Management Limited and Stride Property Limited will be held on 30 August 2018 at the Pullman Hotel commencing at 11:00am. Attached is a copy of the Notice of Meetings and Proxy Voting Form. The FY18 Annual Report for Stride is available here

The Board also confirms it will continue with its refresh programme which is to be undertaken progressively over the next 24 months through to the 2020 annual meetings.

As a further step in this process, Michael Stiassny has advised that he will retire as a director effective at the conclusion of the Annual Shareholder Meetings, and not seek re-election. Michael joined the Board in 2010, making a considerable contribution through the listing and following period of growth. The Board wishes to thank Michael for his contribution to Stride over the last eight years and wishes him all the very best for the future.

The Board will now start a formal process to identify new board members to ensure the Boards have the required skills to continue to meet Stride's evolving needs as it implements its clearly articulated funds management and property investment strategy.

It is anticipated that the Board will appoint two new directors over the next period prior to the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meetings.

As required under the listing rules, John Harvey will retire at the 2018 Annual Shareholder Meetings; John has offered himself for re-election and has the unanimous support of the Board.

Attachments provided to the NZX:



Notice of Annual Meetings for Shareholders receiving electronic communications

For further information please contact:

Tim Storey, Chairman, Stride Investment Management Limited / Stride Property Limited

Mobile: 021 633 089 - Email: [email protected]

Philip Littlewood, Chief Executive Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

DDI: 09 913 1122 - Mobile: 021 230 3026 - Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Whooley, Chief Financial Officer, Stride Investment Management Limited

DDI: 09 913 1150 - Mobile: 021 536 406 - Email: [email protected]

Louise Hill, General Manager Corporate Services, Stride Investment Management Limited and Company Secretary of Stride Property Group

DDI: 09 976 0352 - Mobile: 0275 580 033 - Email: [email protected]

A Stapled Security of the Stride Property Group comprises one ordinary share in Stride Property Limited and one ordinary share in Stride Investment Management Limited. Under the terms of the constitution of each company, the shares in each can only be transferred if accompanied by a transfer of the same number of shares in the other.

Stapled Securities are quoted on the NZX Main Board under the ticker code SPG. Further information is available at www.strideproperty.co.nz or at www.nzx.com/companies/SPG.

Print Article