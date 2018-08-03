Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Strong bank earnings and tech gains help European shares recover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A trader sits in front of the computer screens at his desk at the Frankfurt stock exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - Strong bank stocks helped boost European markets on Friday after a tumultuous week as investors drew encouragement from forecast-beating results and a rally on Wall Street overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index climbed 0.2 percent in early trading, recovering from its worst day in three weeks as stocks worldwide sold off on fears of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Financials were the top driver of index gains after France's Credit Agricole and Britain's RBS added to a slew of positive results from European lenders.

Credit Agricole reported second-quarter profits ahead of estimates, sending its shares up 2.1 percent, while peer Natixis also gained 2 percent after its second-quarter profits rose.

Shares in RBS climbed 2.9 percent after the recovering state-owned bank announced its first dividend in a decade.

London-listed South African packaging group Mondi rose 6 percent to the top of the STOXX after it reported profits up by 25 percent in the first half thanks to higher selling prices and good demand.

Among fallers, shares in bookmaker William Hill tumbled 5.6 percent, against traders' expectations, after the firm reported UK retail profits fell.

Heineken shares rose 1.4 percent after the firm sealed a $3.1 billion tie-up with the owner of China’s largest brewer, China Resources Beer, to take a 40 percent stake in the company.

Apple ascension to a trillion-dollar valuation, which helped drive a rally on Wall Street, boosted Europe's tech sector <.SX8P> up 0.5 percent too.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 2.92% 207.39 Delayed Quote.22.55%
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.42% 35.45 End-of-day quote.26.16%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 1.13% 12.095 Real-time Quote.-13.41%
DUFRY -4.69% 123.15 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
ELISA CORPORATION -4.04% 35.89 Delayed Quote.14.33%
EURO STOXX 50 0.14% 3475.51 Delayed Quote.0.15%
HEINEKEN 1.57% 88.3 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
MONDI 5.70% 2192 Delayed Quote.7.30%
NATIXIS 1.52% 6.128 Real-time Quote.-8.49%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 2.61% 256 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.21% 387.68 Delayed Quote.0.17%
WILLIAM HILL -7.59% 271.5 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:37aEUROPE : Strong bank earnings and tech gains help European shares recover
RE
02:48aTech Stocks Push Up S&P 500 -- WSJ
DJ
01:55aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
01:55aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
08/02ASIA MARKETS: China Attempts To Reassure Investors As Stocks Continue To Slide
DJ
08/02Trade fight drags, but Apple's $1 trillion milestone boosts U.S. indexes
RE
08/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Apple's Romp To $1 Trillion Market Cap Helps S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch Gains
DJ
08/02S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as Apple hits $1 trillion mark
RE
08/02TSX rises 0.20 percent
RE
08/02Tech Stocks Lift S&P 500 -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to Pay First Dividend in 10 Years
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5DUFRY : Dufry grows turnover 7.2% and achieves both record EBITDA of CHF 464.1 million and record free cash fl..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.