Strong performance of Vivendi’s three main businesses in the first half of 2018

Evolution of Universal Music Group’s share capital
Exclusive negotiations with Grupo Planeta for the acquisition of
Editis
-
Strong performance of the three main businesses: Universal
Music Group’s EBITA up 23.5%1 and Canal+ Group's EBITA up
27.8%1; Improvement of Havas’ EBITA margin: 10.0% vs. 9.1%
for the first half of 2017 (pro forma)
-
22.8% increase in adjusted net income driven by a 54.0%1
increase in the Group’s EBITA
-
€1.2 billion capital gain on the sale of Vivendi’s interest in
Ubisoft most of which was not included in adjusted net income or
earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners (impact of new IFRS
standards)
-
Very low level of financial debt at €1.399 billion, before
receipt of the remaining proceeds from the disposals of the
investments in Ubisoft and Fnac Darty (€768 million)
-
Universal Music Group’s share capital: looking for strategic
partners
-
Exclusive negotiations with Grupo Planeta for the acquisition of
Editis
1At constant currency and perimeter
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Half 2018 Key Figures
|
|
Change
year-on-year
|
|
Change at constant currency and perimeter2
year-on-year
|
Revenues3
|
|
€6,463 M
|
|
+18.3%
|
|
+4.0%
|
Income from operations4,5
|
|
€602 M
|
|
+50.2%
|
|
+27.8%
|
EBITA4,5
|
|
€542 M
|
|
+54.0%
|
|
+31.6%
|
EBIT4
|
|
€492 M
|
|
+35.8%
|
|
+28.6%
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners4
|
|
€165 M
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
|
Adjusted net income4,5
|
|
€393 M
|
|
+22.8%
|
|
This press release contains unaudited condensed financial results
established under IFRS, which were approved by Vivendi’s Management
Board on July 27, 2018, reviewed by the Vivendi Audit Committee on July
27, 2018 and by Vivendi’s Supervisory Board on July 30, 2018.
Vivendi's Supervisory Board met today under the chairmanship of Yannick
Bolloré and reviewed the Group’s Unaudited Condensed Financial
Statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2018, which were
approved by the Management Board on July 27, 2018.
Revenues amounted to €6,463 million, compared to €5,462
million for the first half of 2017, an increase of 18.3%, taking into
account the consolidation of Havas since July 3, 2017 (+€1,052 million).
At constant currency and perimeter2, revenues increased by
4.0% compared to the first half of 2017, driven by the growth of
Universal Music Group (UMG) (+6.8%) and Canal+ Group (+1.3%).
Income from operations amounted to €602 million, compared to €401
million for the first half of 2017, an increase of 50.2%, notably
resulting from the impact of the consolidation of Havas (+€115 million).
At constant currency and perimeter, income from operations increased by
€112 million (+27.8%) driven by the growth of UMG (+€73 million) and the
performance growth of Canal+ Group (+€53 million).
2 Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the
acquisition of Havas (July 3, 2017) and the acquisition of Paylogic
(April 16, 2018) as well as the sale of Radionomy (August 17, 2017) by
Vivendi Village.
3 For the second quarter of 2018,
revenues amounted to €3,354 million, compared to €2,782 million for
the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 20.6%, mainly as the result
of the consolidation of Havas since July 3, 2017 (+€570 million). At
constant currency and perimeter, revenues increased by 4.6% compared to
the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by the growth of Universal
Music Group (+9.0%).
4 Reconciliations of EBIT to
EBITA and to income from operations, as well as a reconciliation of
earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income,
are presented in Appendix II.
5 Non-GAAP measures.
EBITA amounted to €542 million, compared to €352 million for the
first half of 2017, an increase of +54.0%, notably resulting from the
consolidation of Havas (+€102 million). At constant currency and
perimeter, EBITA increased by €112 million (+31.6%), including +€67
million (+23.5%) for UMG and +€48 million (+27.8%) for Canal+ Group.
EBIT amounted to €492 million, compared to €362 million for the
first half of 2017, an increase of 35.8% notably resulting from the
increase in EBITA (+€190 million). EBIT in particular included the
income from equity affiliates - operational which amounted to a profit
of €3 million, compared to a profit of €48 million for the first half of
2017. This decrease primarily resulted from the reclassification of
Vivendi’s share of Telecom Italia’s net earnings in “income from equity
affiliates - non-operational”, to account for the decrease of Vivendi’s
influence over Telecom Italia in 2018.
Income from equity affiliates - non-operational amounted to a
profit of €8 million (after amortization of intangible assets acquired
through business combinations), compared to nil for the first half of
2017. This amount included Vivendi’s share of Telecom Italia’s net
earnings calculated based on the financial information disclosed by
Telecom Italia6 (corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2017
and the first quarter of 2018 due to a three-month reporting lag).
Interest amounted to an expense of €26 million, compared to
€25 million for the first half of 2017 and included the impact of the
cost of financing the acquisition of Havas.
Other financial charges and income amounted to a net charge of
€42 million, compared to a net charge of €35 million for the first half
of 2017. For the first half of 2018, other financial charges included
the write down of Telecom Italia shares accounted for under the equity
method for €512 million. Indeed, notwithstanding the expected
improvement of Telecom Italia’s outlook (assuming the 2018-2020
industrial plan approved unanimously on March 12, 2018 by Telecom
Italia’s former Board of Directors is effectively implemented by the
newly appointed Board), Vivendi wrote down the value of its interest in
Telecom Italia, notably to take into account the execution risks
associated with this industrial plan given Vivendi’s lower power to
participate in Telecom Italia’s financial and operating policy
decisions. Other financial income included the revaluation between
January 1 and June 30, 2018 of the interests in Spotify (€456 million)
and in Ubisoft (€56 million), reported to profit or loss in accordance
with the new accounting standard IFRS 9 financial instruments,
applicable since January 1, 2018.
Vivendi realized a capital gain of €1,216 million on the sale of the
interest in Ubisoft on March 20, 2018. However, of this amount, only
the portion corresponding to the revaluation of the interest between
January 1 and March 20, 2018 (€56 million) was recorded in the Statement
of Earnings for the first half of 2018, in accordance with the new IFRS
9 accounting standard, applicable since January 1, 2018. The remaining
portion of the capital gain (€1,160 million) corresponded to the
revaluation of the interest until December 31, 2017, which was recorded
in “charges and income directly recognized in equity” as of December 31,
2017, in accordance with the former IAS 39 accounting standard, and was
reclassified as retained earnings as of January 1, 2018 as part of the
initial application of IFRS 9. Under IAS 39, which was applicable until
December 31, 2017, it would have been reported to profit or loss as part
of the sale that occurred during the first half of 2018.
6On May 16, 2018 (Financial Statements for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2018) and on March 6, 2018 (Financial Statements
for the year ended December 31, 2017).
For the first half of 2018, earnings attributable to Vivendi SA
shareowners (IFRS) amounted to a profit of €165 million (or
€0.13 per share - basic), compared to €176 million (or €0.14 per share -
basic) for the first half of 2017, a decrease of 6.3%. The increase in
EBIT (+€130 million), resulting from the good performances of Universal
Music Group and Canal+ Group as well as the consolidation of Havas, was
offset by the increase in provision for income taxes (-€141 million
including -€114 million resulting from the revaluation of the Spotify
shares).
Adjusted net income amounted to a profit of €393 million (or
€0.31 per share - basic), compared to €320 million (or €0.26 per share -
basic) for the first half of 2017, an increase of 22.8%. This change
reflected in particular the growth in EBITA (+€190 million), resulting
mainly from the good performances of Universal Music Group and Canal+
Group.
As of June 30, 2018, Vivendi’s financial net debt amounted to
€1.399 billion, compared to a financial net debt of €2.340 billion as of
December 31, 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the portfolio of
listed equity interests represented an aggregate market value of
approximately €5.3 billion.
On March 20, 2018, Vivendi sold its 27.27% interest in Ubisoft
for a total amount of €2 billion (against an original investment of €749
million). On March 23, 2018, Vivendi received €1.5 billion. In addition,
the Group recently exercised its option to sell its 11% interest in Fnac
Darty for a total amount of €267 million (against an original
investment of €159 million) which was received on July 12, 2018.
ANNUAL OUTLOOK
Vivendi is confident in its outlook for the second half of 2018. In
particular, Canal+ Group confirms that its target EBITA before
restructuring charges could reach close to €450 million in 2018. In
addition, Havas expects better organic growth of net revenues for
the second half of 2018, thanks to major account wins in the first half
of the year.
FUTURE EVOLUTION OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’S SHARE CAPITAL
The Management Board presented to the Supervisory Board its
recommendations following its analysis concerning the evolution of
Universal Music Group (UMG)’s capital.
-
Sale of up to 50% of UMG’s share capital to one or more strategic
partners, in order to extract the highest value
-
An IPO was ruled out due to its complexity
The transaction will likely be launched this fall and could be completed
within the next 18 months.
Vivendi will soon be engaging banks to help identify strategic partners.
Vivendi will establish a floor price for the entry of partners into
UMG’s share capital.
EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH GRUPO PLANETA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF
EDITIS
Vivendi has entered into exclusive negotiations with Grupo Planeta to
acquire 100% of the share capital of EDITIS, the second-largest French
publishing group owned by Grupo Planeta. The enterprise value considered
is €900 million. EDITIS had revenues of approximately €750 million and a
recurrent EBIT of approximately €60 million in 2017.
In the context of this project, Vivendi and Grupo Planeta, the leading
publishing, media and learning group in Spain and Latin America, would
explore new opportunities in the publishing industry.
EDITIS’s development is based on a portfolio of prestigious publishing
brands, leading positions in literature, education and reference books,
recognized strength in diffusion and distribution as well as the quality
of its teams. EDITIS combines more than 50 publishing houses (including
Nathan, Bordas, Robert Laffont, Presses de la Cité, Julliard, XO, Plon,
Perrin, Pocket, Belfond, Le cherche midi) as well as a large number of
well-known authors and superior editorial projects.
The acquisition of EDITIS would be another major step in its building of
an integrated media, content and communication group.
The proximity of the businesses of the two groups, their common culture
focused on creativity and the importance of their know-how in talent
management would be all elements that would facilitate EDITIS’s
integration. As part of Vivendi, EDITIS would benefit from a unique
ecosystem to attract and retain the best talent and to enrich the
Group’s content portfolio. Educational publishing would also allow
Vivendi to have a better understanding of the younger generations.
Any agreement resulting from these negotiations would be subject to the
prior consultation of the concerned works councils, confirmatory due
diligence and the finalization of definitive documentation.
COMMENTS ON BUSINESS KEY FINANCIALS
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group’s (UMG) revenues amounted to €2,628 million, up
6.8% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first half of
2017 (-1.4% on an actual basis).
Recorded music revenues grew by 7.4% at constant currency and perimeter
as growth in subscription and streaming revenues (+34.3%) more than
offset the continued decline in both download (-26.5%) and physical
(-19.1%) sales.
Recorded music best sellers for the first half of 2018 included new
releases from Post Malone, Drake and Migos, as well as the soundtrack
release from Black Panther.
According to Nielsen’s Mid-Year Report 2018 on the U.S. market, UMG
represented all of the Top 5, and eight artists overall on the Top 10
Artist chart. UMG also had all of the Top 8 artists ranked by on-demand
audio streams, an unprecedented achievement.
Music publishing revenues grew by 11.1% at constant currency and
perimeter, also driven by increased subscription and streaming revenues,
as well as better performance revenues.
Merchandising and other revenues declined by 15.7% at constant currency
and perimeter, due to lower touring and retail activity.
UMG’s income from operations amounted to €355 million, up 23.5% at
constant currency and perimeter compared to the first half of 2017
(+14.0% on an actual basis) and EBITA amounted to €326 million, up 23.5%
at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first half of 2017
(+13.9% on an actual basis) reflecting the revenue growth.
On July 9, 2018, UMG and The Rolling Stones announced an expansive
worldwide agreement covering the band’s iconic recorded music and
audio-visual catalogues, archival support, global merchandising and
brand management. Demonstrating the range of resources that UMG can
provide to an artist, this multi-faceted partnership marked the
beginning of a new era of expanded collaboration between The Rolling
Stones and UMG.
Canal+ Group
Canal+ Group’s revenues amounted to €2,575 million, up 0.8% compared to
the first half of 2017 (+1.3% at constant currency and perimeter). This
change was driven by the significant growth in the group’s subscriber
base, which reached a total of 16 million subscribers compared to
14.6 million at the end of June 2017.
The recovery in mainland France continues: although revenues are still
slightly decreasing, the churn rate sharply improved (a 19 % decrease in
cancellations for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of
2017). The total individual subscriber base in mainland France
(self-distributed subscribers, customers via wholesale partnerships and
Canalplay subscribers) decreased by 62,000; excluding Canalplay, this
subscriber base was almost stable (-4,000 subscribers). The Canal+
channel’s individual subscriber base recorded a year-on-year increase of
271,000 subscribers.
International operations recorded a very strong increase in revenues
(+7.2% at constant currency and perimeter) driven by the outstanding
growth in the individual subscriber base (+1.5 million year-on-year,
including +1.1 million in Africa), notably as a result of the positive
impact of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The subscriber base in Vietnam
exceeded one million subscribers for the first time.
Studiocanal’s revenues grew by 17.9% at constant currency and perimeter,
driven by a larger number of theatrical releases and very strong video
sales, particularly of Paddington 2.
Canal+ Group’s income from operations amounted to €241 million, compared
to €186 million for the first half of 2017, up 28.4% at constant
currency and perimeter.
EBITA before restructuring charges amounted to €249 million, compared to
€192 million for the first half of 2017 (+28.5% at constant currency and
perimeter), driven by revenue growth and the cost-reduction plan. After
restructuring charges, EBITA amounted to €221 million, compared to €171
million for the first half of 2017 (+27.8% at constant currency and
perimeter).
For the full year, Canal+ Group confirms that its target EBITA before
restructuring charges could reach close to €450 million in 2018.
Havas
Havas’s net revenues amounted to €1,020 million, down 8.0% compared to
the first half of 2017, primarily due to the effect of unfavorable
exchange rates of -6.5% (primarily the US dollar, South American
currencies and the British pound). Acquisitions contributed +1.4% and
organic growth was -2.9%. Excluding the impact of Arnold's
underperformance, the Havas Group’s organic growth was -1.4%.
Profitability improved in the first half of 2018 compared to the first
half of 2017, as it benefited from the cost containment measures
introduced in the second half of 2017. For the first half of 2018,
income from operations amounted to €115 million and the income from
operations margin/net revenues ratio was up +60 basis points from 10.7%
to 11.3%.
EBITA amounted to €102 million, up +5.3% organically compared to the
first half of 2017; the EBITA margin/net revenues ratio increased by +90
basis points, from 9.1% to 10.0%.
By region, the North American agencies strongly improved in the second
quarter of 2018. This good performance was driven by the Media business
(thanks in particular to last year's win of the Sanofi account), renewed
momentum at the New York and Chicago agencies and very strong
performances from Havas Edge, Havas Health and Abernathy.
As expected, business in Europe is slowing down following the loss of
the SFR and PSA media accounts. The United Kingdom returned to solid
growth in the second quarter of 2018, thanks to the creative and
healthcare communications businesses. Italy and Poland also reported
positive growth over the period.
Asia-Pacific was up slightly, and Latin America continued to record
strong organic growth in the first half of 2018.
Havas’s creativity was lavishly rewarded in the second quarter of 2018,
in particular at Cannes Lions in June 2018. 15 Havas agencies were
recognized at the festival, winning a total of 47 awards (outdoing last
year's total of 41) including 3 Grand Prix, 5 Gold, 18 Silver and 21
Bronze. This represents a 15% improvement compared to 2017, despite the
approximate 20% decrease in the number of Lions awarded (reduction in
the number of categories). 2018 marked a record year for Havas.
Havas pursued its policy of targeted acquisitions and continued to
strengthen in certain areas of strategic expertise and certain
geographical regions. Since the beginning of the year, Havas has made
two acquisitions: DAA (Deekeling Arndt Advisors), a German-based agency
specializing in public relations and finance, and M&C Consultancy, a
London-based healthcare communication agency.
In early July 2018, Havas acquired Catchi, the leading Conversion Rate
Optimization (CRO) specialist across Australia and New Zealand. Catchi's
skill-set and expertise will expand the services currently offered by
Havas on this market.
In June, in addition to the new offerings launched over the first
quarter of 2018 (Plead, China Desk, Blockchain and Havas Health Plus),
Havas announced the deployment of the second phase of its Together
strategy, which sets out to combine local excellence with Havas Group's
global reach by developing powerful verticals totally integrated into
its “villages”:
-
AMO, an international strategic advisory network of corporate
and financial communications consultancies, with an ambitious plan to
invest €100 million over the next five years;
-
Edge Performance Network, a global performance marketing
network;
-
Havas Events, an experiential network was launched internationally;
-
Havas Helia, the global CRM (Customer Relationship Management)
network; and
-
The Annex, a network dedicated to culture and entertainment and
focusing on millennials and centennials.
Havas expects stronger organic growth of net revenues for the second
half of 2018, thanks to major account wins in the first half of the year.
Gameloft
With almost 2 million downloads per day across all platforms in the
first half of 2018, Gameloft is one of the leading mobile game
publishers in the world. For the first half of 2018, Gameloft's average
number of monthly active users (MAU) was 107 million and its average
daily active users (DAU) was 12 million.
Gameloft's revenues amounted to €149 million, down 5.4% at constant
currency and perimeter compared to the first half of 2017, due to the
slowdown of the telco carriers operations and the decline in advertising
revenues. The OTT operations (game sales on platforms, such as Apple,
Google, Microsoft and Amazon) represented 72% of Gameloft’s total
revenues, up 3% at constant currency.
Gameloft has benefited from the strong performance of its catalogue,
notably its bestselling games such as War Planet Online, Dragon
Mania Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires
and Asphalt 8: Airborne.
62% of Gameloft’s revenues were generated by internally developed
franchises.
On May 3, 2018, Gameloft successfully launched Dungeon Hunter
Champions and the much-anticipated Asphalt 9: Legends, the
latest entry in the world’s most downloaded mobile racing franchise, was
released on July 26, 2018
Vivendi Village
Vivendi Village is organized around various activities: talent support,
festivals, venues, ticketing, franchise management (in particular
Paddington) and digital services connecting individuals and
professionals.
Following the acquisition of Paylogic in April 2018, the ticketing
business represents about half of Vivendi Village’s revenues (€52
million for the first half of 2018) and generates ticket sales in excess
of 20 million annually. The group now has a strong and complementary
presence in three major markets: it is a leading player in the United
Kingdom, it offers significant opportunities for synergies in
Continental Europe and it is strongly growing as challenger in the
United States.
As for the live business, whose revenues grew by 36.7% compared to the
first half of 2017, Olympia Production continues its development and
currently supports 29 artists (music and comedy). Les Déferlantes,
Brive Festival and Live au Campo, the three festivals
owned by Vivendi Village, which took place in July, attracted record
crowds: their attendance rates grew by 17%, 30 % and 15%, respectively.
L’Olympia recorded an excellent month of June with a total of 27 events
while the Soccer World Cup (FIFA) took place at the same time.
In Africa, an additional CanalOlympia venue was opened on June 1, 2018
in Ouagadougou, the second in this city and the ninth of the cinema and
entertainment venues network. As part of the partnership between Vivendi
and Orange, announced in April 2018, a concert attended by 6,000 people
was organized at the Douala CanalOlympia venue in Cameroon for Music Day
in June, which included a performance by Tenor, a Universal Music Group
artist.
New Initiatives
New Initiatives, which groups together businesses being launched or
under development, recorded revenues amounting to €32 million, up 36.6%
compared to the first half of 2017, mainly due to Dailymotion’s good
performance.
Dailymotion’s new user experience, deployed worldwide at the end of 2017
continues to bear fruit. Primarily targeting the 25-49 age group, it
makes it easier to discover videos, tapping into users’ interests. The
share of premium content consumption increased by 41% between the first
half of 2017 and the first half of 2018, and the number of desktop
premium content views increased by 52% upon launch.
Vivendi Entertainment is the creator of TV formats such as the game Guess
My Age, now sold in 12 territories. Couple or not, the second
season of which has just been shot in France, has already been adapted
in Russia, Hungary and Thailand, and is in development in Italy and
Spain. Facing the Classroom is rapidly growing internationally
with very strong audience rates in New-Zealand and Lebanon. In
September, Vivendi Entertainment will also shoot a pilot for an American
version of the Guignols for Fox.
GVA, a player in the African telecoms market, was granted an Internet
service provider license in the Republic of Congo on April 10, 2018,
leading to the launch of engineering studies in Pointe-Noire. GVA
already offers the CANALBOX ultra-high-speed fiber Internet service,
launched in partnership with Canal+ Group, in Libreville (Gabon) since
October 2017 and in Lomé (Togo) since March 2018. In these two
countries, GVA also launched CANALBOX PRO offers aimed at businesses,
providing a variety of added-value services such as IP addressing,
hosting and premium customer service.
For additional information, please refer to the “Financial Report and
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the half year ended June
30, 2018” which will be released later online on Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com).
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class
content, media and communications group with European roots. The clear
and ambitious strategy that was set in motion three years ago has been
successfully executed by the Management Board. First, in content
creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music
(Universal Music Group), mobile games (Gameloft) as well as movies and
series (Canal+ Group), which are the three most popular forms of
entertainment content in the world today. Second, in the distribution
market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned
it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also
joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize
the reach of its distribution networks. In 2017, a third building block
– communications – was added to this structure, via Havas. Havas
possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and
producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile
devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new
forms of business in live entertainment, franchises, ticketing and
digital technology that are complementary to its core activities.
Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated
industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com,
www.cultureswithvivendi.com
Important Disclaimers
This press release contains information that may be characterized,
before becoming public, as inside information as defined by Article 7,
par. 1, of the European Regulation 596/2014 regarding the acquisition of
EDITIS.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press
release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the
financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans
and outlook of Vivendi, including the impact of certain transactions.
Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based
on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future
performance. Actual results may differ materially from the
forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not
limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory
approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in
connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the
documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés
financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available
in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com).
Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed
by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org,
or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against
relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi
disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary
Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility
currently in existence is “unsponsored” and has no ties whatsoever to
Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.
APPENDIX I
VIVENDI
QUARTERLY REVENUES BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
(IFRS, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
1,222
|
|
1,406
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
1,298
|
|
1,277
|
Havas
|
|
482
|
|
570
|
Gameloft
|
|
79
|
|
70
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
23
|
|
29
|
New Initiatives
|
|
16
|
|
16
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(11)
|
|
(14)
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
3,109
|
|
3,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
1,284
|
|
1,382
|
|
1,319
|
|
1,688
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
1,272
|
|
1,283
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,391
|
Havas
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
539
|
|
648
|
Gameloft
|
|
91
|
|
77
|
|
77
|
|
82
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
26
|
|
30
|
|
25
|
|
28
|
New Initiatives
|
|
10
|
|
13
|
|
11
|
|
17
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(22)
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
2,680
|
|
2,782
|
|
3,207
|
|
3,832
Nota: During the first half of 2018, Vivendi has applied the new
accounting standard IFRS 15 – Revenues from Contracts with Customers
(please refer to Appendix V).
APPENDIX II
VIVENDI
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
(IFRS, unaudited)
Half-Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
6,463
|
|
5,462
|
|
+ 18.3%
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(3,565)
|
|
(3,423)
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding amortization
of intangible assets acquired through business combinations
|
|
(2,296)
|
|
(1,638)
|
|
|
Income from operations*
|
|
602
|
|
401
|
|
+ 50.2%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
(62)
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
Other operating charges and income
|
|
2
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA)*
|
|
542
|
|
352
|
|
+ 54.0%
|
Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through
business combinations
|
|
(53)
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
Reversal of reserve related to the Securities Class Action
litigation in the United States
|
|
-
|
|
27
|
|
|
Income from equity affiliates - operational
|
|
3
|
|
48
|
|
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (EBIT)
|
|
492
|
|
362
|
|
+ 35.8%
|
Income from equity affiliates - non-operational
|
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
(26)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
Income from investments
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
|
Other financial charges and income
|
|
(42)
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
(53)
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
Earnings before provision for income taxes
|
|
447
|
|
317
|
|
+ 41.3%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(265)
|
|
(124)
|
|
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
|
182
|
|
193
|
|
- 5.6%
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
182
|
|
193
|
|
- 5.6%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(17)
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIVENDI SA SHAREOWNERS
|
|
165
|
|
176
|
|
- 6.3%
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share - basic
(in euros)
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share - diluted
(in euros)
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income*
|
|
393
|
|
320
|
|
+ 22.8%
|
Adjusted net income per share - basic (in euros)*
|
|
0.31
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per share - diluted (in euros)*
|
|
0.31
|
|
0.25
|
|
In millions of euros, except per share amounts.
* non-GAAP measures.
Nota: During the first half of 2018, Vivendi has applied two new
accounting standards: IFRS 15 – Revenues from Contracts with Customers
and IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments (please refer to Appendix V).
The non-GAAP measures of “Income from operations”, “adjusted earnings
before interest and income taxes (EBITA)” and “adjusted net income”,
should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other
GAAP measures of operating and financial performance. Vivendi considers
these to be relevant indicators of the group’s operating and financial
performance. Vivendi Management uses income from operations, EBITA and
adjusted net income for reporting, management and planning purposes
because they exclude most non-recurring and non-operating items from the
measurement of the business segments’ performances.
For any additional information, please refer to the “Financial Report
for the half-year 2018“, which will be released online later on
Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com).
APPENDIX II (Cont’d)
VIVENDI
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
(IFRS, unaudited)
Reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to
adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners (a)
|
|
165
|
|
176
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through
business combinations
|
|
53
|
|
65
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to equity affiliates
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
Reversal of reserve related to the Securities Class Action
litigation in the United States (a)
|
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
Other financial charges and income
|
|
42
|
|
35
|
Provision for income taxes on adjustments
|
|
106
|
|
45
|
Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interests
|
|
(3)
|
|
(4)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
393
|
|
320
a. As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
Adjusted Statement of Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
% Change
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenues
|
|
6,463
|
|
5,462
|
|
+ 18.3%
|
Income from operations
|
|
602
|
|
401
|
|
+ 50.2%
|
EBITA
|
|
542
|
|
352
|
|
+ 54.0%
|
Income from equity affiliates - operational
|
|
3
|
|
78
|
|
|
Income from equity affiliates - non-operational
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
(26)
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
Income from investments
|
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for
income taxes
|
|
572
|
|
420
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(159)
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income before non-controlling interests
|
|
413
|
|
341
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(20)
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
393
|
|
320
|
|
+ 22.8%
APPENDIX III
VIVENDI
REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA
BY BUSINESS
SEGMENT
(IFRS, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change at constant currency
|
|
% Change at constant currency and perimeter (a)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
2,628
|
|
2,666
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
+6.8%
|
|
+6.8%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
2,575
|
|
2,555
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
+1.3%
|
|
+1.3%
|
Havas
|
|
1,052
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Gameloft
|
|
149
|
|
168
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
-5.4%
|
|
-5.4%
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
52
|
|
56
|
|
-8.1%
|
|
-7.3%
|
|
-3.7%
|
New Initiatives
|
|
32
|
|
23
|
|
+36.6%
|
|
+36.6%
|
|
+36.6%
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(25)
|
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
6,463
|
|
5,462
|
|
+18.3%
|
|
+24.1%
|
|
+4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
355
|
|
311
|
|
+14.0%
|
|
+23.5%
|
|
+23.5%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
241
|
|
186
|
|
+29.7%
|
|
+28.4%
|
|
+28.4%
|
Havas
|
|
115
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Gameloft
|
|
(4)
|
|
2
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
(7)
|
|
(7)
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
-97.4%
|
New Initiatives
|
|
(42)
|
|
(38)
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
-10.2%
|
Corporate
|
|
(56)
|
|
(53)
|
|
-6.1%
|
|
-7.6%
|
|
-7.6%
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
602
|
|
401
|
|
+50.2%
|
|
+58.5%
|
|
+27.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
326
|
|
286
|
|
+13.9%
|
|
+23.5%
|
|
+23.5%
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
221
|
|
171
|
|
+29.2%
|
|
+27.8%
|
|
+27.8%
|
Havas
|
|
102
|
|
-
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
|
na
|
Gameloft
|
|
(8)
|
|
(1)
|
|
x 9,1
|
|
x 6,0
|
|
x 6,0
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
(6)
|
|
(9)
|
|
+30.7%
|
|
+30.7%
|
|
-5.3%
|
New Initiatives
|
|
(43)
|
|
(38)
|
|
-12.3%
|
|
-12.3%
|
|
-12.3%
|
Corporate
|
|
(50)
|
|
(57)
|
|
+13.2%
|
|
+11.8%
|
|
+11.8%
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
542
|
|
352
|
|
+54.0%
|
|
+62.6%
|
|
+31.6%
na: not applicable.
a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Havas
(July 3, 2017) and Paylogic by Vivendi Village (April 16, 2018), as well
as the sale of Radionomy by Vivendi Village (August 17, 2017).
Nota: During the first half of 2018, Vivendi has applied two new
accounting standards: IFRS 15 – Revenues from Contracts with Customers
and IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments (please refer to Appendix V).
APPENDIX IV
VIVENDI
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(IFRS, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
June 30, 2018
(unaudited)
|
|
January 1, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
12,327
|
|
12,084
|
Non-current content assets
|
|
2,208
|
|
2,087
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
445
|
|
440
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
934
|
|
930
|
Investments in equity affiliates
|
|
3,929
|
|
4,526
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
2,675
|
|
4,502
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
732
|
|
627
|
Non-current assets
|
|
23,250
|
|
25,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
197
|
|
177
|
Current tax receivables
|
|
415
|
|
406
|
Current content assets
|
|
942
|
|
1,160
|
Trade accounts receivable and other
|
|
4,729
|
|
5,208
|
Current financial assets
|
|
1,141
|
|
138
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
2,672
|
|
1,951
|
Current assets
|
|
10,096
|
|
9,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
33,346
|
|
34,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
7,150
|
|
7,128
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,393
|
|
4,341
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(649)
|
|
(670)
|
Retained earnings and other
|
|
6,206
|
|
6,835
|
Vivendi SA shareowners' equity
|
|
17,100
|
|
17,634
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
236
|
|
222
|
Total equity
|
|
17,336
|
|
17,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
1,501
|
|
1,515
|
Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
4,154
|
|
4,170
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
822
|
|
589
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
208
|
|
226
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
6,685
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
400
|
|
412
|
Short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
355
|
|
373
|
Trade accounts payable and other
|
|
8,378
|
|
9,019
|
Current tax payables
|
|
192
|
|
76
|
Current liabilities
|
|
9,325
|
|
9,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
16,010
|
|
16,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
33,346
|
|
34,236
Nota: During the first half of 2018, Vivendi has applied two new
accounting standards: IFRS 15 – Revenues from Contracts with Customers
and IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments (please refer to Appendix V).
APPENDIX V
VIVENDI
RESTATEMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
(IFRS, unaudited)
During the first half of 2018, Vivendi has applied two new accounting
standards:
-
IFRS 15 - Revenues from Contracts with Customers: in accordance
with IFRS 15, Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard to
2017 revenues, thereby ensuring comparability of the data relative to
each period of 2018 and 2017 contained in this press release.
-
IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments: in accordance with IFRS 9,
Vivendi applied this change of accounting standard exclusively to the
2018 Statement of Earnings and restated its opening balance sheet as
from January 1, 2018; therefore, the data relative to 2017 contained
in this press release is not comparable.
For a detailed description, please refer to Notes 1 and 21 to the
Condensed Financial Statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2018, of
the “Financial Report for the half-year 2018”, which will be released
online later on Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com).
Impacts related to the application of IFRS 15 on revenues by business
segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Three months
ended March 31,
|
|
Three months
ended June 30,
|
|
Six months
ended June 30,
|
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues (as previously published) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
1,284
|
|
1,382
|
|
2,666
|
|
1,319
|
|
1,688
|
|
5,673
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
1,278
|
|
1,290
|
|
2,568
|
|
1,257
|
|
1,421
|
|
5,246
|
Havas (a)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
525
|
|
626
|
|
1,151
|
Gameloft
|
|
68
|
|
62
|
|
130
|
|
63
|
|
65
|
|
258
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
26
|
|
30
|
|
56
|
|
25
|
|
28
|
|
109
|
New Initiatives
|
|
10
|
|
13
|
|
23
|
|
11
|
|
17
|
|
51
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(44)
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
2,663
|
|
2,774
|
|
5,437
|
|
3,184
|
|
3,823
|
|
12,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IFRS 15 restatements (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(30)
|
|
(48)
|
Havas (a)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
22
|
|
36
|
Gameloft
|
|
23
|
|
15
|
|
38
|
|
14
|
|
17
|
|
69
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
New Initiatives
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
17
|
|
8
|
|
25
|
|
23
|
|
9
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated revenues (A+B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Universal Music Group
|
|
1,284
|
|
1,382
|
|
2,666
|
|
1,319
|
|
1,688
|
|
5,673
|
Canal+ Group
|
|
1,272
|
|
1,283
|
|
2,555
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,391
|
|
5,198
|
Havas (a)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
539
|
|
648
|
|
1,187
|
Gameloft
|
|
91
|
|
77
|
|
168
|
|
77
|
|
82
|
|
327
|
Vivendi Village
|
|
26
|
|
30
|
|
56
|
|
25
|
|
28
|
|
109
|
New Initiatives
|
|
10
|
|
13
|
|
23
|
|
11
|
|
17
|
|
51
|
Elimination of intersegment transactions
|
|
(3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(44)
|
Total Vivendi
|
|
2,680
|
|
2,782
|
|
5,462
|
|
3,207
|
|
3,832
|
|
12,501
a. As a reminder, Vivendi has fully consolidated Havas since July 3,
2017.
APPENDIX V (Cont’d)
VIVENDI
RESTATEMENT OF COMPARATIVE INFORMATION
(IFRS, unaudited)
Restatements of the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
IFRS 9 restatements
|
|
IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 restatements by equity affiliates
|
|
January 1, 2018
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
Published
|
|
IFRS 15 restatements
|
|
Restated
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
12,084
|
|
|
|
12,084
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,084
|
Non-current content assets
|
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,087
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
|
|
440
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
930
|
|
|
|
|
|
930
|
Investments in equity affiliates
|
|
4,540
|
|
|
|
4,540
|
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
4,526
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
4,583
|
|
|
|
4,583
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
|
4,502
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
619
|
|
6
|
|
625
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
627
|
Non-current assets
|
|
25,283
|
|
6
|
|
25,289
|
|
(79)
|
|
(14)
|
|
25,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
177
|
Current tax receivables
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
|
406
|
Current content assets
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,160
|
Trade accounts receivable and other
|
|
5,218
|
|
|
|
5,218
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
5,208
|
Current financial assets
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
Current assets
|
|
9,050
|
|
-
|
|
9,050
|
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
|
9,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
34,333
|
|
6
|
|
34,339
|
|
(89)
|
|
(14)
|
|
34,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
7,128
|
|
|
|
7,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,128
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,341
|
|
|
|
4,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,341
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(670)
|
|
|
|
(670)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(670)
|
Retained earnings and other
|
|
6,857
|
|
(12)
|
|
6,845
|
|
4
|
|
(14)
|
|
6,835
|
Vivendi SA shareowners' equity
|
|
17,656
|
|
(12)
|
|
17,644
|
|
4
|
|
(14)
|
|
17,634
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
Total equity
|
|
17,878
|
|
(12)
|
|
17,866
|
|
4
|
|
(14)
|
|
17,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
4,263
|
|
|
|
4,263
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
|
4,170
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
|
|
589
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
|
226
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
6,593
|
|
-
|
|
6,593
|
|
(93)
|
|
-
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current provisions
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
|
|
412
|
Short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
|
|
373
|
Trade accounts payable and other
|
|
9,001
|
|
18
|
|
9,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,019
|
Current tax payables
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
Current liabilities
|
|
9,862
|
|
18
|
|
9,880
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
16,455
|
|
18
|
|
16,473
|
|
(93)
|
|
-
|
|
16,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
34,333
|
|
6
|
|
34,339
|
|
(89)
|
|
(14)
|
|
34,236
