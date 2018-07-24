Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Strong results from UBS, Peugeot boost European stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO - The DAX (German stock index) logo is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Strong results from bank UBS, autos firm PSA and chipmaker AMS propelled European stocks up on Tuesday, breaking a three-day slide as the earnings season delivered a hoped-for boost to a lacklustre market.

Some of this year's worst-performing sectors - autos and banks - outperformed thanks to these solid updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose 0.4 percent, with heavyweight UBS the biggest boost, up 3.2 percent after its second-quarter profit topped expectations.

In an earnings season where investors are honing in on companies' future outlook, guidance from several corporates came in particularly strong, driving sharp share price gains.

Austrian chipmaker and iPhone supplier AMS jumped 11 percent to the top of the STOXX after the company said new orders would secure strong growth in the second half, and reported higher than expected second-quarter revenue.

PSA Group rose 9.5 percent after the Peugeot owner reported strong profits thanks to a turnaround at its newly acquired Opel division. The stock hit its highest level since mid-June 2008.

French prepaid meal voucher and card provider Edenred touched record highs, up 7.2 percent, after predicting it would beat annual growth goals this year.

Finnish paper maker UPM rose 3.1 percent after it forecast significant earnings growth for the second half.

In not so rosy results, shares in electrical components supplier Spectris fell 6 percent, with analysts disappointed the company provided no further details on cost saving programmes.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Danilo Masoni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 8.44% 75.8 Delayed Quote.-20.97%
EDENRED 11.36% 31.77 Real-time Quote.18.28%
EURO STOXX 50 0.36% 3465.71 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
PEUGEOT 9.64% 22.4 Real-time Quote.20.50%
SPECTRIS -8.17% 2383 Delayed Quote.4.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.36% 386.21 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
UBS GROUP 3.37% 15.8 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ 4.43% 29.95 Delayed Quote.12.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:05aEuropean Markets Follow Asia Higher
DJ
09:38aEUROPE : Strong results from UBS, Peugeot boost European stocks
RE
05:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Bounce Back, Led By Gains In China
DJ
07/23S&P 500 index rises as climbing yields boost financial sector stocks
RE
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Focus On Positive Earnings
DJ
07/23EUROPE MARKETS: Fiat, Ferrarri Close Lower After Marchionne's Exit, Weighing On European Stocks
DJ
07/23LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Declines As G-20 Warns Of Trade Risks To Global Growth
DJ
07/23EUROPE : European shares extend losing streak as autos, Ryanair drop
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.