StrongPoint : Meet StrongPoint in Paris, France in September at the Equipmag 2018

The Equipmag ­­­- global event for retail professionals is part of Paris Retail Week and is expected to attract 40,000 retail and e-commerce professionals from around the world. The event will be held 10th-12th September, 2018 and will host 800 companies from various industries and StrongPoint will be one of the exhibitors.

This year's Equipmag theme is Smart Phygital, the union between the physical and the digital shopping experiences. There will be six main sectors at the exhibition, and StrongPoint will be demonstrating its technological innovations at shop fittings equipment, marketing, POS and advertising sector at stand F115.

There is a large focus on E-Commerce at the exhibition this year and a separate section, dedicated to E-Commerce is bringing together E-Retail stakeholders.

One of the key highlights at StrongPoint stand this year is the E-commerce Logistics Suite- a complete solution for managing online grocery orders. It modernizes, streamlines and optimizes the whole logistical process from after the placement of the order, to delivery to the end-customer. One of solution modules ­Click&Collect is a temperature controlled locker which enables customers to pick up their groceries at their leisure.

StrongPoint will also present a new customer-facing payment solution, that lets shoppers pay with both banknotes and coins, so the store staff doesn't have to touch the cash. It is especially relevant for the businesses which are sensitive to hygiene requirements, like bakeries, fresh food stores, etc.

In combination with Store Manager Central software, the solution allows retailers to take control of the cash flow in several locations remotely.

SelfCheckout - a modern and elegant solution stands out from other solutions in the market with its hassle free, fast and reliable functions and intuitive and user friendly interface.

Come and meet Strongpoint in Paris, France in September at the Equipmag 2018, stand number F115. Click here to find out more about the Equipmag.