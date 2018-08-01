Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

StrongPoint : Meet StrongPoint in Paris, France in September at the Equipmag 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:33am CEST

The Equipmag ­­­- global event for retail professionals is part of Paris Retail Week and is expected to attract 40,000 retail and e-commerce professionals from around the world. The event will be held 10th-12th September, 2018 and will host 800 companies from various industries and StrongPoint will be one of the exhibitors.

This year's Equipmag theme is Smart Phygital, the union between the physical and the digital shopping experiences. There will be six main sectors at the exhibition, and StrongPoint will be demonstrating its technological innovations at shop fittings equipment, marketing, POS and advertising sector at stand F115.

There is a large focus on E-Commerce at the exhibition this year and a separate section, dedicated to E-Commerce is bringing together E-Retail stakeholders.

One of the key highlights at StrongPoint stand this year is the E-commerce Logistics Suite- a complete solution for managing online grocery orders. It modernizes, streamlines and optimizes the whole logistical process from after the placement of the order, to delivery to the end-customer. One of solution modules ­Click&Collect is a temperature controlled locker which enables customers to pick up their groceries at their leisure.

StrongPoint will also present a new customer-facing payment solution, that lets shoppers pay with both banknotes and coins, so the store staff doesn't have to touch the cash. It is especially relevant for the businesses which are sensitive to hygiene requirements, like bakeries, fresh food stores, etc.

In combination with Store Manager Central software, the solution allows retailers to take control of the cash flow in several locations remotely.

SelfCheckout - a modern and elegant solution stands out from other solutions in the market with its hassle free, fast and reliable functions and intuitive and user friendly interface.

Come and meet Strongpoint in Paris, France in September at the Equipmag 2018, stand number F115. Click here to find out more about the Equipmag.

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aMANDOM : Setting Sights to Be Top Creative Professionals in Asia; Creative Festival for Student "GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th" Now On
BU
09:01aOpenStack Summit Berlin Showcases Users, Momentum in Open Infrastructure, Cross-Community Collaboration
BU
09:01aSAN MIGUEL : CA orders Marikina judge out of SMHC theft case vs. Indonesian bizman
AQ
09:01aMEGAWORLD : starts roll-out of P28-B township in Bacolod
AQ
09:01aIMPEXMETAL : The largest domestic producer of rolled aluminum products - Impexmetal - deploys IFS Applications to enhance operations
AQ
09:01aHEXATRONIC : Emtelle has discountinued the lawsuit against Hexatronic in New Zealand
AQ
09:01aNATIONAL GRID : Radio Personality Mark Farrell to Emcee Gala Celebrating the 125th Anniversary of Helen Keller Services
AQ
09:01aYAGEO : Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on Winning Yageo’s 2017 Distributor of the Year
AQ
09:01aQIAGEN : careHPV™ Test Wins WHO Prequalification Status for Cervical Cancer Screening
BU
09:01aTOLL BROTHERS : Colorado Recognized as "Best Place to Work" Finalist
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
4Huawei overtakes Apple as world No. 2 smartphone seller, gains ground in China
5TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp investor Elliott says divisions should have more say

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.