Students Challenged to Consider the Forest and the Trees in the 14th Annual Student Chair Design Competition from Wilsonart

The theme “Wood, Trees and the Forest” inspired students at the Maine
College of Art to design uncommon chairs for the 14th
Annual Wilsonart
Challenges Student Chair Design Competition. Each entry was inspired by
the powerful, often personal connection the forest provokes and informed
by complex forestry issues surrounding the use of wood. Students used
patterns from the Wilsonart®
Laminate Collection. The winning
chair and five runners up will make their first public appearance in
booth #2211 at the 2018 International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF)
in New York.
Winning Design: "Tool for Translation" by Joseph Goodwin (Photo: Business Wire).
Wilsonart, a world-leading provider of engineered surfacing solutions,
created the year-long program, which is both a sponsored class and a
competition. Students learn how to design and build a one-of-a-kind
chair, as well as how to prepare for a major trade show. Wilsonart
introduced the program more than a decade ago, making it the
longest-running sponsored student design class in the U.S.
Joseph Goodwin won the 2018 competition with his design “Tool for
Translation.” His chair renders the complex pop icon of the chainsaw
into a chair. The power tool itself is representative of competing
ideologies, disparate politics and contentious debates. By using it,
Goodwin translates these complex issues into a refined and beautiful
chair form while asking us to consider the threshold where a tree’s life
ends and when the chair’s life begins.
“When we began our class, I took the students out to the forest for a
nature-based learning experience,” said Grace Jeffers, Design Historian
and Wilsonart Challenges Program Director. “In the woods, they
experienced something they would never have experienced in a classroom.
The diversity and intensity of the students’ deeply moving, personal and
emotional responses both surprised and awed me.”
A different design school hosts Wilsonart Challenges each year. Every
chair is one-of-a-kind, handmade by the individual student and not
intended for mass production. Goodwin will receive a scholarship and an
all-expenses paid trip to New York to premiere his chair at ICFF.
“The students magnificently captured many sides of a complex debate, all
using laminate, a beautiful material that is an alternative to
threatened or endangered woods,” noted Tammy Weadock, Communications
Manager at Wilsonart. “This year’s theme was a perfect complement to Understanding
Wood: Sourcing Against the Grain, a program Wilsonart launched in
2017 to educate architects and designers about wood options that are
from renewable, non-endangered trees.”
About “Wilsonart Challenges…”
Wilsonart sponsors the “Wilsonart
Challenges…” student design scholarship program to foster the careers of
emerging furniture designers in North America. Now in its 14th
year, this competition challenges students at a design school to create
a unique chair that uses Wilsonart® Laminate to answer a specific design
challenge.
Maine College of Art was selected as one of the best schools to explore
the issues surrounding wood and forests. Known as “the Pine Tree State,”
forests cover 89% of the state. Maine’s second largest industry is
Forestry and Wood Products.
About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world leading engineered surfaces
company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with
service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The company
manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid
Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other engineered surface
options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential,
hospitality and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®,
Resopal®, Polyrey®, Arborite®, Laminart®, Bushboard™, Shore™, Mermaid™,
Ralph Wilson®, KML® and Durcon® brands, the company continuously
redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and
aesthetics. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com
About Maine College of Art
Maine College of Art delivers a
transformative learning experience within an intimate and demanding
educational environment by preparing students in the areas of artistic
excellence, creative entrepreneurship and civic engagement. Located
within the Portland Arts District in the southern coast of Maine, the
school’s philosophy is that an artist’s life centers around a studio
practice. The curriculum supports the creative spirit of the students,
empowering them to become artists, citizens and entrepreneurs.
