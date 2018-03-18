Study: 27.78 Percent of NCTC Member Operator Credit Inquiries From ‘Deep Subprime’ Prospects

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today characteristic segmentation analysis among the hundreds of
nationwide member operators served by the National
Cable Television Cooperative.
The analysis involved SubscriberWise proprietary segmentation data from
prospective subscribers in the majority of U.S. states with a focus on
SubscriberWise’s ‘Level 7’ and ‘Level 8’ consumers who originate in the
bottom 12 percent of the adult credit consuming population as indicated
by the Fair Isaac Corporation’s nationwide distribution of FICO scores (http://www.scoreinfo.org
and http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/tag/score-distributions/).
“This revelation is a tough pill to swallow,” said David
Howe, SubscriberWise founder and president. It’s especially tough
for marketing managers who are tasked with increasing sales but often
navigate with blinders while unintentionally increasing an operator’s
liabilities by selling non-pay disconnections because of a lack of
access to this type of data. Worse, according to S&P, ‘today’s subprime
customer appears to be a weaker cohort than that of several years ago’ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-28/-deep-subprime-becomes-norm-in-car-loan-market-analysts-say).
“But what does it mean when, on average, 28 percent of
NCTC-member-operator-prospects originate with a SubscriberWise ‘Level 7’
or ‘Level 8’ decision,” continued Howe. “From a ‘FICO Score 9’ (http://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-score-9-now-available-to-consumers-at-myficocom-03-08-2016)
standpoint, it means that the prospective consumer has a scorable file
with a FICO Score of 300 to 549.
“And according to scientific analysis of millions of consumer reports by
the Fair Isaac Corporation, these score rankings reflect consumers who
have high risk of failing to pay as agreed on any obligation over a
two-year period.
“Specifically, according to FICO, the percent of people who default on
any credit account over a two-year period is 79% for scores between 300
to 499, and 63 percent for scores between 500 to 549,” Howe stated.
“In other words, these are consumers who are in a financial crisis and
-- despite the best intention to pay as agreed -- these individuals will
disproportionately fail to meet their obligations as evidenced by the
deep subprime scores calculated from extremely adverse credit reports
that contain substantial and serious delinquency.
“From the standpoint of SubscriberWise’s proprietary decision
technology, it’s also relevant to highlight that this extreme level of
credit risk is reflective of Fair Isaac’s latest scoring model, FICO
Score 9, which treats unpaid medical collection accounts differently
than other types of unpaid collection accounts, offering a better
opportunity for many people to regain their credit standing,” added Howe.
“But why should a communications operator care about this scientific
analysis, including similar trends among other industry segments?
Because from a risk and selling standpoint, the deep subprime consumer
represents more than the hundreds of dollars of potential write-off from
unpaid programming and unreturned equipment,” continued Howe.
“Unfortunately, it’s also a data-driven fact that prospects who
originate in the very bottom rungs of the adult credit consuming
population, they correlate significantly with high negative churn,
statistically higher rates of fraud and predatory behavior, increased
burdens on the call center, and other high-risk scenarios that translate
into disproportionate revenue losses and operational inefficiencies
across the entire MSO.”
“To be crystal clear, however, the facts revealed today are not meant to
be a personal indictment on any individual who is struggling with
extreme credit delinquency and a demonstrated inability to manage
finances at the moment she or he is scored,” emphasized Howe. “Rather,
the analysis is meant to inform operators about the mathematical and
scientific probabilities of rank-order technology -- specifically the
marked and demonstrated risk of non-payment -- at origination. It’s
meant to help operators navigate accordingly. It’s proactive vs.
reactive.
“The proven approach,” concluded Howe. “Accept the hard data and approve
with confidence every prospect – regardless of credit risk – by asking
deep-subprime prospects to consume services responsibly for a short time
prior to over-extending offerings that will almost certainly guarantee
huge liabilities.”
