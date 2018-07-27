Stunning New Work by Legendary Photographer David Yarrow Unveiled at Chicago Gallery

CHICAGO, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary photographer David Yarrow recently unveiled Sweet Home Chicago, a limited-edition photograph, made exclusively for Hilton ǀ Asmus Contemporary. Yarrow, one of the world's best-selling photographers, has committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the Chicago photograph print sales to the Chicago Police Foundation. During the unveiling reception, Yarrow spoke about the photo shoot, his vision, and what drew him to Chicago.

In November 2017, Yarrow was in town for the opening of his solo exhibition Wild Encounters at Hilton | Asmus Contemporary, a gallery located in Chicago's River North area. He was invited to attend the Chicago Police Foundation's annual fundraiser, the True Blue Event, where he met Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson and John C. Robak, Chair of the Chicago Police Foundation Board. The idea for the photo shoot came to him as he walked back to his hotel after the gala to support the Chicago Police Department. Inspired by both the event and Chicago's stunning architecture, Yarrow envisioned photographing a wolf using the famed architecture as a backdrop. Working with the City of Chicago, the Chicago Police Department, and the Chicago Film Office, the process began to scout the location and obtain the necessary permits and licensing. A few weeks later, he was back in Chicago for the photo shoot. From 11:00 PM - 3:00 AM, one cold evening, Yarrow and his team brilliantly photographed the wolf in the foreground against some of Chicago's most prominent architecture along its famous riverwalk. No animals were mistreated in this process.

Yarrow wrote (excerpted), "The city has the most visually intoxicating architecture in America and at the cross point of the river and Michigan Avenue, there is space to breathe and find a full frame, as opposed to a brutally vertical perspective. It is truly a stunning location, particularly at night. Taking my audacious and challenging preconception linearly through to its conception in the middle of a cold Chicago night involved a huge amount of teamwork and resolve and I thank everyone for their roles – especially the wolf and Chicago Police Department (whose charitable foundation will rightly benefit from [a portion of] the proceeds of print sales)."

John C. Robak, the Chicago Police Foundation Board Chair said, "We are extremely grateful for David's incredible artistic vision and his generous philanthropic support of our organization, the Chicago Police Department, and our city. The Foundation is dedicated to providing supplemental resources in safety equipment, advanced training, and technology to the Chicago Police Department. The programs we fund are ultimately intended to help enhance overall public safety and build stronger relationships between the police and the communities they serve. "

Yarrow's Sweet Home Chicago photo is currently on display at Hilton ǀ Asmus Contemporary located at 716 N. Wells Street.

About the Chicago Police Foundation

The Chicago Police Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization led by various Chicago business leaders. The foundation helps to improve public safety by supporting and funding programs that supplement resources in technology, advanced training, and safety equipment available to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). The foundation believes that the availability of additional resources is vital to providing superior service for the citizens of the city and fostering healthy relationships between members of the CPD and the communities they serve.

(chicagopolicefoundation.org)

ABOUT HILTON | ASMUS CONTEMPORARY

Located in Chicago's River North Art District HILTON| ASMUS CONTEMPORARY specializes in modern and contemporary paintings, works on paper, and sculpture with a focus on photography featuring internationally known artists from North America, Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Region - such as Turkey, Greece, Italy, France and the Middle East - as well as Chicago-based artists. Founded in 2012, the gallery is owned and run by multi-media artist Arica Hilton and was a natural progression in Hilton's 30-year career as a gallerist, art publisher, artist, poet, interior designer, curator and patron of the arts. Hilton's own work has been exhibited internationally and locally.

In 2017 the Union League Club of Chicago hosted a solo exhibition of Hilton's series, I Flow Like Water. During the summer of 2017 she was commissioned by Gerding Edlen Development to create the monumental 8' x 18' oil on canvas painting which now hangs in the entrance of EMME, a LEED Gold certification residential tower in the West Loop.

HILTON | ASMUS FOTO, the photography arm of the gallery, has received acclaim for exhibitions of photographers Peter Sorel, Terry O'Neill, Douglas Kirkland, Julian Wasser and Hugh Arnold.

