SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the
telecommunications industry and the leading protector of children
victimized by identity fraud, announced today its proud financial
support of the McGregor Clinic and the individuals and neighbors whose
lives are enriched by the organization in southwest Florida.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005055/en/
SubscriberWise Proudly Supports McGregor Clinic of Fort Myers (Photo: Business Wire)
"Yesterday I had the privilege to attend the 2018 ‘Red
Dress Party’ to support the important care services provided by the McGregor
Clinic," announced David
Howe, SubscriberWise founder, U.S.
Credit Czar, and SW FL seasonal resident. "This is the second
opportunity I've had to attend the annual event and I'm hopeful I'll
have many more. In addition to the organization's critical food and
clothing offerings, the McGregor Clinic delivers an invaluable
integrated approach to patient care services for HIV and AIDS clients.
“According to the non-profit, the clinic also offers Ryan
White and PAC case management among other important services which
are available to clients in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole,” Howe
added.
“Yes, donating SubscriberWise financial resources while participating in
a special event with close friends Leanne and Kenny -- and hundreds of
other community-concerned citizens who eagerly and willingly give back
to those in need -- resulted in an evening of bliss and contentment.
“And I can hardly wait for another fabulous and fun-filled charity event
next year. Until then, and on behalf of the nation’s
largest issuing CRA for the telecommunications industry, I sincerely
thank the McGregor Clinic for the critical contributions and positive
impact the organization brings each day to our sisters and brothers in
need,” concluded the Credit
Czar.
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first U.S. issuing consumer reporting
agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. In 2009, SubscriberWise
and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit
of America's independent cable operators. Today SubscriberWise is a risk
management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable
Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the
SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005055/en/