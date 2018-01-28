Log in
SubscriberWise : Proudly Supports McGregor Clinic of Fort Myers

01/28/2018 | 05:41pm CET

SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the telecommunications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today its proud financial support of the McGregor Clinic and the individuals and neighbors whose lives are enriched by the organization in southwest Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180128005055/en/

SubscriberWise Proudly Supports McGregor Clinic of Fort Myers (Photo: Business Wire)

SubscriberWise Proudly Supports McGregor Clinic of Fort Myers (Photo: Business Wire)

"Yesterday I had the privilege to attend the 2018 ‘Red Dress Party’ to support the important care services provided by the McGregor Clinic," announced David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, U.S. Credit Czar, and SW FL seasonal resident. "This is the second opportunity I've had to attend the annual event and I'm hopeful I'll have many more. In addition to the organization's critical food and clothing offerings, the McGregor Clinic delivers an invaluable integrated approach to patient care services for HIV and AIDS clients.

“According to the non-profit, the clinic also offers Ryan White and PAC case management among other important services which are available to clients in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole,” Howe added.

“Yes, donating SubscriberWise financial resources while participating in a special event with close friends Leanne and Kenny -- and hundreds of other community-concerned citizens who eagerly and willingly give back to those in need -- resulted in an evening of bliss and contentment.

“And I can hardly wait for another fabulous and fun-filled charity event next year. Until then, and on behalf of the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the telecommunications industry, I sincerely thank the McGregor Clinic for the critical contributions and positive impact the organization brings each day to our sisters and brothers in need,” concluded the Credit Czar.

About SubscriberWise

SubscriberWise® launched as the first U.S. issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America's independent cable operators. Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.


© Business Wire 2018
