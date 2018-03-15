Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Subz3ro Named “Luxury Spa of the Year” in Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:19pm CET

The Luxury Travel Guide is pleased to announce that subz3ro has been named “Luxury Spa of the Year” 2018 in Mexico. subz3ro was also nominated as “Most Innovative Spa” 2018.

The Luxury Travel Guide, based in Birmingham, England, acknowledges and celebrates excellence in all sectors of the travel and tourism industry with the Luxury Travel Awards. Its team of experts travels all over the world to identify the best hotels, airlines, and tour operators, as well as the service transfer businesses with the best reputation.

The Luxury Travel Guide chose subz3ro as the winner based on its innovative technology and premium customer service. Subz3ro’s focus is using subzero temperatures onto the skin surface, known as cryostimulation, to reduce the body’s chronic inflammation. The goal is to profoundly improve the quality of life of its clients, creating a burst of natural energy, rejuvenation, and complete recovery. The alternative treatments that subz3ro offers are always non-invasive with leading edge technology. Some of the benefits, many of them evident after the first visit, are metabolic acceleration and a reduction of chronic pains. In terms of beauty, clients quickly see how it reduces cellulite and varicose veins, restores facial skin firmness and brightness, reduces pigmentation, and rejuvenates tired skin.

Raul Aguilar, founder of subz3ro and pioneer of cryostimulation services in Mexico, said: “We are very honored to receive this world class award. The effort of our entire team has made it possible, in less than two years, for subz3ro to be recognized for high quality services, customer satisfaction and the global leader in cryotherapy. With this award from the Luxury Travel Guide, we are now even more deeply committed to maintaining and improving our levels of excellence, making the wonderful benefits of cryostimulation available to everyone, not only in Mexico, but also in future openings in the United States, Europe, Central America and South America.”

For more information, visit the official website of the Luxury Travel Guide award: http://www.subz3ro.mx/luxurytravelguide.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pCONMED : Patent Issued for Trocar Assembly with Pneumatic Sealing (USPTO 9907569)
AQ
02:50pCanon U.S.A. Exhibits at HIMSS 2018 and Encourages Attendees to Transform their Document Workflow Processes to Help Practitioners Focus on Patient...
AQ
02:50pWorld Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:49pStudies from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Add New Findings in the Area of Immunoglobulins (Fast and Automated Characterization of Antibody Variants with 4D...
AQ
02:49pPatent Issued for High-Purity Copper-Cobalt Alloy Sputtering Target (USPTO 9909196)
AQ
02:48pEx-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar pleads guilty over Euribor rigging
RE
02:48pSA LAUNCH DRIVE : BMW's 'fence-sitting' X2
AQ
02:48pTIGER BRANDS : Motsoaledi welcomes class action against Tiger Brands
AQ
02:48pNORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS : New Hazelwood industrial park could keep portion of state taxes
AQ
02:48pBTL : TM) Confirms No Material Change
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC : Selecta Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results and..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.