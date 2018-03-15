Subz3ro Named “Luxury Spa of the Year” in Mexico

The Luxury Travel Guide is pleased to announce that subz3ro has been named “Luxury Spa of the Year” 2018 in Mexico. subz3ro was also nominated as “Most Innovative Spa” 2018.

The Luxury Travel Guide, based in Birmingham, England, acknowledges and celebrates excellence in all sectors of the travel and tourism industry with the Luxury Travel Awards. Its team of experts travels all over the world to identify the best hotels, airlines, and tour operators, as well as the service transfer businesses with the best reputation.

The Luxury Travel Guide chose subz3ro as the winner based on its innovative technology and premium customer service. Subz3ro’s focus is using subzero temperatures onto the skin surface, known as cryostimulation, to reduce the body’s chronic inflammation. The goal is to profoundly improve the quality of life of its clients, creating a burst of natural energy, rejuvenation, and complete recovery. The alternative treatments that subz3ro offers are always non-invasive with leading edge technology. Some of the benefits, many of them evident after the first visit, are metabolic acceleration and a reduction of chronic pains. In terms of beauty, clients quickly see how it reduces cellulite and varicose veins, restores facial skin firmness and brightness, reduces pigmentation, and rejuvenates tired skin.

Raul Aguilar, founder of subz3ro and pioneer of cryostimulation services in Mexico, said: “We are very honored to receive this world class award. The effort of our entire team has made it possible, in less than two years, for subz3ro to be recognized for high quality services, customer satisfaction and the global leader in cryotherapy. With this award from the Luxury Travel Guide, we are now even more deeply committed to maintaining and improving our levels of excellence, making the wonderful benefits of cryostimulation available to everyone, not only in Mexico, but also in future openings in the United States, Europe, Central America and South America.”

For more information, visit the official website of the Luxury Travel Guide award: http://www.subz3ro.mx/luxurytravelguide.

