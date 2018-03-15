Subz3ro Named “Luxury Spa of the Year” in Mexico

The Luxury Travel Guide is pleased to announce that subz3ro has
been named “Luxury Spa of the Year” 2018 in Mexico. subz3ro was
also nominated as “Most Innovative Spa” 2018.
The Luxury Travel Guide, based in Birmingham, England,
acknowledges and celebrates excellence in all sectors of the travel and
tourism industry with the Luxury Travel Awards. Its team of
experts travels all over the world to identify the best hotels,
airlines, and tour operators, as well as the service transfer businesses
with the best reputation.
The Luxury Travel Guide chose subz3ro as the winner based on
its innovative technology and premium customer service. Subz3ro’s focus
is using subzero temperatures onto the skin surface, known as
cryostimulation, to reduce the body’s chronic inflammation. The goal is
to profoundly improve the quality of life of its clients, creating a
burst of natural energy, rejuvenation, and complete recovery. The
alternative treatments that subz3ro offers are always non-invasive with
leading edge technology. Some of the benefits, many of them evident
after the first visit, are metabolic acceleration and a reduction of
chronic pains. In terms of beauty, clients quickly see how it reduces
cellulite and varicose veins, restores facial skin firmness and
brightness, reduces pigmentation, and rejuvenates tired skin.
Raul Aguilar, founder of subz3ro and pioneer of cryostimulation services
in Mexico, said: “We are very honored to receive this world class award.
The effort of our entire team has made it possible, in less than two
years, for subz3ro to be recognized for high quality services, customer
satisfaction and the global leader in cryotherapy. With this award from
the Luxury Travel Guide, we are now even more deeply committed to
maintaining and improving our levels of excellence, making the wonderful
benefits of cryostimulation available to everyone, not only in Mexico,
but also in future openings in the United States, Europe, Central
America and South America.”
For more information, visit the official website of the Luxury Travel
Guide award: http://www.subz3ro.mx/luxurytravelguide.
The original source-language text of this announcement is the
official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an
accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the
source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to
have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006216/en/