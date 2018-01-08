Sugar Regulatory Administration of Republic of : New Year Message to SRA Employees

By: SRA Administrator Hermenegildo R. Serafica

SRA Social Hall, North Avenue, Quezon City, Jan 3, 2018

Good morning and happy New Year to everyone! Love, joy, good health, prosperity and peace of mind is my wish for all of you!

2017 has been a tough year, but with every challenge overcome is a lesson learned. My hope is that we are able to carry all the lessons learned from 2017 and let these lessons be the catapult that will launch us into a better year, fuelled by better people, better teamwork, resulting to a better SRA.

