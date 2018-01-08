Log in
Sugar Regulatory Administration of Republic of : New Year Message to SRA Employees

01/08/2018 | 03:29am CET

By: SRA Administrator Hermenegildo R. Serafica

SRA Social Hall, North Avenue, Quezon City, Jan 3, 2018

Good morning and happy New Year to everyone! Love, joy, good health, prosperity and peace of mind is my wish for all of you!

2017 has been a tough year, but with every challenge overcome is a lesson learned. My hope is that we are able to carry all the lessons learned from 2017 and let these lessons be the catapult that will launch us into a better year, fuelled by better people, better teamwork, resulting to a better SRA.

Read more…

Sugar Regulatory Administration of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 02:29:09 UTC.

