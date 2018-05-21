Log in
Sugar Terminals : STL and QSL sign a three-year Storage & Handling Agreement – (21 May 2018)

05/21/2018 | 05:40am CEST

21 May 2018

STL AND QSL AGREE THREE-YEAR STORAGE AND HANDLING AGREEMENT

Sugar Terminals Limited (STL, NSX:SUG) has signed a three-year storage and handling agreement with Queensland Sugar Limited (QSL) and now has longer-term agreements in place with all six of its bulk sugar terminal customers.

STL Chairman Mark Gray said the agreement, which will be effective from 1 July 2018, reflected the productive relationship between the two companies.

"Both companies have worked together to resolve residual issues and finalise this storage and handling agreement, setting in place a strong platform for the next three years," he said

STL commenced engagement with its customers on longer-term agreements in October 2017, to replace the initial one-year agreements that were put in place as a result of STL's transition from landlord to infrastructure services provider.

"It is an excellent result to have all longer-term contracts in place prior to the 2018 crushing season. These agreements provide stability to the industry and we look forward to working collaboratively with all customers over the next three years to provide high quality storage and handling services." Mr Gray said.

Enquiries:

Peter Bolton | Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary | Ph: (07) 3221 7017

GPO Box 1675, Brisbane Qld 4001

Level 11, IBM Building, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane Qld 4000

Phone: (07) 3221 7017 Fax: (07) 3221 5593 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.sugarterminals.com.au

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 03:39:06 UTC
