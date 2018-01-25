SugarHouse Casino : Welcomes Electric Blues Legend Buddy Guy

The “Born To Play Guitar” artist brings his unique style to Philly’s casino

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Buddy Guy will perform his Chicago blues at the SugarHouse Casino Event Center on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m. Guy is one of the most important blues singers and guitarists of all time, and will be forever associated with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and John Mayer. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 26 and cost from $49 to $69.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006138/en/

Buddy Guy will perform at the SugarHouse Casino Event Center on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Famous for Chicago’s West Side sound, Buddy Guy is known for altering the direction of the guitar in his music. He has won 37 Blues Music Awards for his unique interpretation of the genre, and was ranked 23rd in Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” Guy earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums for his latest studio record, “Born To Play Guitar,” as well as his first double disc release, “Rhythm & Blues.”

No stranger to the top of the charts, Guy has received seven Grammy® Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy® Award and a Billboard magazine Century Award for his unparalleled style. His unconventional use of the instrument has inspired various guitarists, from rock legends Hendrix and Clapton to the acoustic genius of Mayer.

“SugarHouse is honored to have Buddy Guy perform at The Event Center,” said Wendy Hamilton, general manager of SugarHouse Casino. “Aside from the genre of his music, this night will be anything but ‘blue’!”

Guy has performed alongside legendary artists through Chess Records, such as Waters and Wolf, before recording as a solo act. As one of the final surviving connections to the blues’ musical evolution, Guy continues to keep the legacy of the electric blues alive by creating and performing his music around the country. His newest album, “Blues Is Alive And Well,” will be released later this spring.

Tickets for Buddy Guy’s show and for all SugarHouse performances can be purchased on the SugarHouse Casino headliner events page. Upcoming shows include The O’Jays (Jan. 27), Chris Tucker (Feb. 9 & 10), The Revolution (March 9) and Jon Dorenbos (March 16).

In addition to live performances and concerts, the SugarHouse Casino Event Center can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

ABOUT SUGARHOUSE CASINO

SugarHouse, which opened in September 2010 as Philly’s casino, features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, fun and unique dining options, riverfront views, and free on-site parking. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and has been voted a “Best Place to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal for seven consecutive years and a “Top Workplace” by Philly.com for six straight years. For more information, visit www.sugarhousecasino.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006138/en/