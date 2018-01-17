Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sumida : AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2018 (CAR-ELE JAPAN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 06:34am CET

17th - 19th February 2018

Place: Tokyo Big Sight
Booth Number: E42-35
Website:http://www.automotiveworld.jp/en/home/

Links
Please access the following links for further information.

Downloads
Please register an account or login to My Sumida to access downloads.

[For Reference] Available downloads list:

  • IGBT transformer and boost reactor for HEV/EV
  • Pulse transformers for battery monitoring system
  • Coil & Transformer for on-board charger
  • Antenna coils for receiver
  • LF antenna coils for transmitting
  • High temperature applicable DC common mode choke coils
  • Inductors applicable to 150℃ environment
  • Power Inductor for Digital Amplifer
  • High current power inductor for automotive

For sales office information, please click here for information.

Sumida Corporation published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 05:34:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21a Oil prices slip as analysts warn of correction after 13 percent gain in the past month
01:20a CARL ICAHN : SandRidge to meet with investor Icahn to quell rising tensions
01:20a Money supply slows as deleveraging gains ground
01:20a Foreign sayings in Xi's quotes
01:20a HK bourse to accept IPOs from new economy sectors
01:20a Tencent, Lego partner to create digital entertainment experience for Chinese children
01:20a Alibaba's logistics arm pilots used cell phone recovery service
01:20a Nadam Fair kicks off in China's Inner Mongolia
01:20a ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT : Continues to Deliver on its Strategy and Plans Expansion in Oman and Montenegro
01:19a MCDONALD : announces ambitious recycling goals
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
2BROADCOM LIMITED : Qualcomm raises profit forecast, may buy back stock if bid for NXP fails
3CSX : CSX : revenue misses estimates on disruptions from turnaround plan
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford gives disappointing outlook, says turnaround to take years
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : overhaul Spanish pair as Europe's biggest earners
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.