Sumida : AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2018 (CAR-ELE JAPAN)

17th - 19th February 2018
Place: Tokyo Big Sight
Booth Number: E42-35
Website:http://www.automotiveworld.jp/en/home/
IGBT transformer and boost reactor for HEV/EV
Pulse transformers for battery monitoring system
Coil & Transformer for on-board charger
Antenna coils for receiver
LF antenna coils for transmitting
High temperature applicable DC common mode choke coils
Inductors applicable to 150℃ environment
Power Inductor for Digital Amplifer
High current power inductor for automotive
