Sumida : AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2018 (CAR-ELE JAPAN)

17th - 19th February 2018

Place: Tokyo Big Sight

Booth Number: E42-35

Website:http://www.automotiveworld.jp/en/home/

IGBT transformer and boost reactor for HEV/EV

Pulse transformers for battery monitoring system

Coil & Transformer for on-board charger

Antenna coils for receiver

LF antenna coils for transmitting

High temperature applicable DC common mode choke coils

Inductors applicable to 150℃ environment

Power Inductor for Digital Amplifer

High current power inductor for automotive

