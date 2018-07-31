Log in
Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2018

07/31/2018 | 05:12am CEST

Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2018

July 31, 2018

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

1. Consolidated Statements IFRS (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

1) Consolidated Profit/loss

(100 millions of yen)

FY2017

Q1

FY2018

Q1

Year on year grow th

Net sales

1,104

1,181

+77

+7.0%

Business profit

28

30

+2

+6.9%

Other income and expenses

1

2

-3

-

Operating profit

29

28

-1

-2.9%

Financial income and expenses

2

2

-0

-

Profit before income taxes

27

26

-1

-4.3%

Income tax expense

13

11

+2

-

Profit for the period

14

15

+1

+3.9%

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

10

10

+0

+1.1%

Non-controlling interests

4

5

+0

-

(Note) Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses from Net sales and adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.

2) Results by Business Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2017

Q1

FY2018

Q1

Year on year grow th

Net sales

Automotive Products

934

999

+65

+7.0%

General Industrial Products

171

182

+11

+6.7%

Consolidated Total

1,104

1,181

+77

+7.0%

Business profit

Automotive Products

19

23

+4

+18.5%

General Industrial Products

9

7

-2

-18.1%

Consolidated Total

28

30

+2

+6.9%

3) Results by Geographical Segment

(100 millions of yen)

FY2017

Q1

FY2018

Q1

Year on year grow th

Net sales

Japan

510

526

+17

+3.3%

Americas

255

267

+11

+4.4%

Asia

318

364

+46

+14.5%

Europe and Others

150

162

+12

+8.3%

Eliminations or Corporate

128

138

-10

-

Consolidated Total

1,104

1,181

+77

+7.0%

Business profit

Japan

5

5

-0

-

Americas

11

6

-5

-42.6%

Asia

25

30

+5

+18.9%

Europe and Others

2

0

+2

-

Eliminations or Corporate

1

1

-0

-

Consolidated Total

28

30

+2

+6.9%

(Note) Before intersegment elimination

4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)

FY2017

Q1

FY2018

Q1

Year on year growth

Yen/USD

111.11

109.08

-2.03

-1.8%

Yen/EUR

122.20

130.07

+7.87

+6.4%

Yen/RMB

16.21

17.13

+0.92

+5.7%

Yen/THB

3.24

3.42

+0.18

+5.6%

2. Review of Financial Results

(1) Net Sales 118.1 billion yen (up 7.0% YoY) *Record high for Q1 net sales < General Situation >

  • 1. Automotive Products

    • In Japan, higher revenues from increased automobile production

    • In other regions such as China, the rest of Asia and Europe, higher revenues from healthy automobile production

    • In the US, higher revenues from changes in product mix, despite the effect from weaker sales of new cars

    • Exchange rates helped push up net sales due to a weaker yen versus the euro, renminbi and Thai baht

  • 2. General Industrial Products

    In the infrastructure sector, increased sales of high-pressure hoses due to higher demand for construction and civil engineering machinery arising from greater infrastructure investment in China

    Flat YoY sales in the electronics sector for printer parts and in the housing environment sector for residential seismic dampers

(2) Business Profit 3 billion yen (up 6.9% YoY) < General Situation >

  • 1. Automotive Products

    • Higher sales volume helped increase profit

    • Improved productivity in Asia and Europe

    • In the US, continued spending for stronger manufacturing infrastructure

  • 2. General Industrial Products Higher costs due to maintenance at European locations Lower profit ratio due to changes in product mix

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:01 UTC
