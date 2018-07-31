Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2018

Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2018
July 31, 2018
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
1. Consolidated Statements 〔IFRS〕 (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)
1) Consolidated Profit/loss
(100 millions of yen)
|
FY2017
Q1
|
FY2018
Q1
|
Year on year grow th
|
Net sales
|
1,104
|
1,181
|
+77
+7.0%
|
Business profit
|
28
|
30
|
+2
+6.9%
|
Other income and expenses
|
1
|
△2
|
-3
-
|
Operating profit
|
29
|
28
|
-1
-2.9%
|
Financial income and expenses
|
△2
|
△2
|
-0
-
|
Profit before income taxes
|
27
|
26
|
-1
-4.3%
|
Income tax expense
|
△13
|
△11
|
+2
-
|
Profit for the period
|
14
|
15
|
+1
+3.9%
Profit attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent company
|
10
|
10
|
+0
+1.1%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4
|
5
|
+0
-
(Note) Business profit is calculated by subtracting Cost of sales and Selling, general and administrative expenses from Net sales and adding Equity in earnings/losses of associates.
2) Results by Business Segment
(100 millions of yen)
|
FY2017
Q1
|
FY2018
Q1
|
Year on year grow th
|
Net sales
|
Automotive Products
|
934
|
999
|
+65
+7.0%
|
General Industrial Products
|
171
|
182
|
+11
+6.7%
|
Consolidated Total
|
1,104
|
1,181
|
+77
+7.0%
|
Business profit
|
Automotive Products
|
19
|
23
|
+4
+18.5%
|
General Industrial Products
|
9
|
7
|
-2
-18.1%
|
Consolidated Total
|
28
|
30
|
+2
+6.9%
3) Results by Geographical Segment
(100 millions of yen)
|
FY2017
Q1
|
FY2018
Q1
|
Year on year grow th
|
Net sales
|
Japan
|
510
|
526
|
+17
+3.3%
|
Americas
|
255
|
267
|
+11
+4.4%
|
Asia
|
318
|
364
|
+46
+14.5%
|
Europe and Others
|
150
|
162
|
+12
+8.3%
|
Eliminations or Corporate
|
△128
|
△138
|
-10
-
|
Consolidated Total
|
1,104
|
1,181
|
+77
+7.0%
|
Business profit
|
Japan
|
△5
|
△5
|
-0
-
|
Americas
|
11
|
6
|
-5
-42.6%
|
Asia
|
25
|
30
|
+5
+18.9%
|
Europe and Others
|
△2
|
△0
|
+2
-
|
Eliminations or Corporate
|
△1
|
△1
|
-0
-
|
Consolidated Total
|
28
|
30
|
+2
+6.9%
(Note) Before intersegment elimination
4) Exchange Rate (Average Rate)
|
FY2017
Q1
|
FY2018
Q1
|
Year on year growth
|
Yen/USD
|
111.11
|
109.08
|
-2.03
-1.8%
|
Yen/EUR
|
122.20
|
130.07
|
+7.87
+6.4%
|
Yen/RMB
|
16.21
|
17.13
|
+0.92
+5.7%
|
Yen/THB
|
3.24
|
3.42
|
+0.18
+5.6%
2. Review of Financial Results
(1) Net Sales 118.1 billion yen (up 7.0% YoY) *Record high for Q1 net sales < General Situation >
-
1. Automotive Products
-
・ In Japan, higher revenues from increased automobile production
-
・ In other regions such as China, the rest of Asia and Europe, higher revenues from healthy automobile production
-
・ In the US, higher revenues from changes in product mix, despite the effect from weaker sales of new cars
-
・ Exchange rates helped push up net sales due to a weaker yen versus the euro, renminbi and Thai baht
-
2. General Industrial Products
・ In the infrastructure sector, increased sales of high-pressure hoses due to higher demand for construction and civil engineering machinery arising from greater infrastructure investment in China
・ Flat YoY sales in the electronics sector for printer parts and in the housing environment sector for residential seismic dampers
(2) Business Profit 3 billion yen (up 6.9% YoY) < General Situation >
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Riko Company Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 03:11:01 UTC