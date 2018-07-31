Sumitomo Riko : Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2018

・ Exchange rates helped push up net sales due to a weaker yen versus the euro, renminbi and Thai baht

・ In the US, higher revenues from changes in product mix, despite the effect from weaker sales of new cars

・ In other regions such as China, the rest of Asia and Europe, higher revenues from healthy automobile production

2. General Industrial Products

・ In the infrastructure sector, increased sales of high-pressure hoses due to higher demand for construction and civil engineering machinery arising from greater infrastructure investment in China

・ Flat YoY sales in the electronics sector for printer parts and in the housing environment sector for residential seismic dampers