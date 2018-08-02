Summer Safety: Bites, Stings and Everything in Between

Summertime drives people outdoors and in search of fair weather fun. A
recent online survey from the National Recreation and Park Association
lists having a picnic or barbecue, going for a walk/hike, and going to
the beach as the top three favorite summertime activities here in the
U.S. With so much time being spent outside this season, the National
Pest Management Association (NPMA) is urging Americans to protect
against encounters with pests, such as stinging insects, mosquitoes and
ticks, that can pack a painful and itchy punch with their bites and
stings.
“Although barbecues and vacations are popular plans when we imagine
summertime fun, pests and the health risks that they pose should also be
top of mind,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs for
NPMA. “Reducing encounters with pests is crucial, especially as
significant health threats such as West Nile virus and tick-borne
diseases are on the rise. Stinging insects are also out and about, and
are known to send more than half a million people to the Emergency Room
every year.”
Enjoy a pest-free summer with these five tips from the National Pest
Management Association:
-
Look
for Breeding Grounds: Eliminate areas of standing water around
the yard, such as grill covers and flowerpots where water can collect
and pool. Some mosquito species only need half an inch of water to lay
their eggs — that’s the size of a bottle cap.
-
Wear
Insect Repellent: Whenever spending time outdoors, always use
insect repellent with at least 20 percent DEET or other ingredients
approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Make
sure to reapply according to product directions and put it on over top
of sunscreen.
-
Check
for Ticks: Conduct tick checks after spending time outdoors
and wear light-colored clothing to make spotting ticks easier. If you
discover a tick already embedded, use fine-tipped tweezers to remove
it, grasping the tick as close to the skin as possible and pulling
outward in a straight motion. Tightly wrap it in tissue and dispose of
the tick by flushing it down the toilet or taking it to an outside
garbage receptacle.
-
Protect the Party: Keep backyard parties protected from pests
by covering food and beverages and sealing garbage receptacles. Opt
for clear cups and cover up cans to prevent stinging insects from
sneaking inside. Before hosting a party, it’s a good idea to do a
quick inspection around the deck or entertainment areas to ensure no
stinging insect nests are present. If one is found, do not handle it
on your own but rather call in a pest professional to identify the
species and remove the threat.
-
Rethink Your Wardrobe: Anytime a person is spending time
outdoors, it’s a wise decision to avoid wearing sweet-smelling
fragrances, dark-colored clothing, minimal clothing, or sandals.
Certain fragrances and colors can attract pests and exposed skin is a
magnet for biting insects like mosquitoes. Long, light wardrobe
options with closed toe shoes are the best bet.
For more advice about preventing common household pests, visit PestWorld.org.
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was
established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment
to the protection of public health, food and property. For more
information, visit PestWorld.org.
