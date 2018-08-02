Log in
Summit Bank : Jean Miller joins Central Oregon Office as Assistant Vice President & Branch Operations Supervisor

08/02/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

Gary O'Connell, Central Oregon Market President of Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), today announced that Jean Miller has joined Summit as an Assistant Vice President and Branch Operations Supervisor. She is a seasoned banker and has over 25 years of experience in leadership, branch operations and risk management positions.

Miller is a 13-year resident of Central Oregon and enjoys being a part of the community, including supporting the Humane Society. Her responsibilities at Summit involve overseeing day-to-day operations, and ensuring that all of our clients receive the exceptional service that Summit Bank has to offer.

'Jean brings outstanding leadership and banking expertise to our office,' says Regional President Gary O'Connell. 'Her proven organizational stewardship and knowledge of the Central Oregon business and banking community will continue to strengthen our position as being the business bank of choice in our market.'

With offices in Central Oregon and Eugene, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing. Summit Bank is designated for the second year in a row as a 100 Best Company to Work for in Oregon, according to Oregon Business Magazine.

Disclaimer

Summit Bank published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 21:50:08 UTC
