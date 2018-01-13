Log in
Sun Chemical : to Increase Prices of Offset Inks, Coatings, and Consumables in North America

01/13/2018 | 01:39am CET

PARSIPPANY, N.J. - January 12, 2018 - Due to recent price increases of a variety of raw materials including carbon black, oil, and pigments, Sun Chemical will increase prices on its offset inks, coatings and consumables across North America, effective February 15, 2018.

Prices will vary depending on the product line, but in general most prices will go up by a percentage in the high single digits.

'While Sun Chemical has done all it can to offset the price increases of our suppliers, it has now become necessary to pass some of these increases on to our customers,' said Felipe Mellado, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Chemical. 'We regret having to take this action, but remain committed to providing the products and services that address all of our customers' needs.'

About Sun Chemical
Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion and over 20,000 employees supporting customers around the world.

Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit our Web site at sunchemical.com.

Sun Chemical Corporation published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 00:39:00 UTC.

