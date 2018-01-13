Sun Chemical : to Increase Prices of Offset Inks, Coatings, and Consumables in North America

PARSIPPANY, N.J. - January 12, 2018 - Due to recent price increases of a variety of raw materials including carbon black, oil, and pigments, Sun Chemical will increase prices on its offset inks, coatings and consumables across North America, effective February 15, 2018.

Prices will vary depending on the product line, but in general most prices will go up by a percentage in the high single digits.

'While Sun Chemical has done all it can to offset the price increases of our suppliers, it has now become necessary to pass some of these increases on to our customers,' said Felipe Mellado, Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Chemical. 'We regret having to take this action, but remain committed to providing the products and services that address all of our customers' needs.'