Sundance Helicopters Announces The Ultimate Date Night Experience, The Most Romantic Helicopter Tour In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Helicopters, Inc., the highest-rated experiential tour company in Las Vegas and 2017 gold winner of Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" Reader's Poll for "Best Helicopter Tours", has taken their romantic tours to new heights with the announcement of the "Ultimate Date Night" helicopter tour for Valentine's Day. Couples who book this romantic package will be picked up via limousine and driven to the Sundance Helicopters terminal where champagne will be served prior to boarding a state-of-the-art helicopter. Once on board, guests will experience the best views of the Spring Mountains and Las Vegas Strip as they fly towards the fiery cliffs of the Red Rock area and land on a private, scenic overlook 5,000 feet above sea level, where they'll experience a three-course dinner in a truly unique ambiance while taking in breathtaking views of the awe-inspiring Las Vegas valley and Strip skyline at dusk. The "Ultimate Date Night" experience will also include red roses and live music before a return flight over the beautifully-lit Las Vegas Strip all for $699 per couple.

"We wanted to create the most romantic experience imaginable for the most romantic day of the year," said Jim Greiner, president of Sundance Helicopters. "Our new Ultimate Date Night experience offers a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable evening that couples are sure to cherish forever."

This tour is part of the "Love is in the Air" promotion running through February. Other romantic helicopter tours include the "Ultimate Romance Package" and "City Lights and Dinner" helicopter tours.

The Ultimate Romance Package is a private helicopter tour that takes you over scenic and historic sites and lands at a private beach at Grand Canyon West. Roses, champagne and chocolates are included for $3,000 which can accommodate two to six passengers.

The City Lights and Dinner helicopter tour takes passengers on a romantic flight in the evening over the Las Vegas Strip, complete with limousine pickup from various Las Vegas Strip hotels and a $200 dining gift card to the award-winning Ferraro's Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar or Estiatorio Milos Greek & Mediterranean restaurant. This tour is $325 per couple.

For more information or to book these tours, please go to: https://www.sundancehelicopters.com/specials/romantic_specials

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundance-helicopters-announces-the-ultimate-date-night-experience-the-most-romantic-helicopter-tour-in-las-vegas-300583777.html

SOURCE Sundance Helicopters, Inc.