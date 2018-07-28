Log in
Sunfonda : 2018 Mercedes Benz West SUV hero training camp XiAn Railway Station ...

07/28/2018 | 03:42am CEST

On July 20, 2018, '2018 mercedes-benz western SUV hero training camp', xi 'an station, independent battalion racing field, zhouzhi county, xi 'an city, was opened. Hundreds of mercedes-benz SUV enthusiasts from xi 'an, together with the GLC SUV, GLC sedan SUV, SUV, GLE sedan SUV, GLS SUV and other mercedes-benz SUV family models, have conquered the difficult natural off-road area and the complex and diverse off-road teaching tools to enjoy the driving pleasure.

The 2018 Mercedes - Benz west area hero training camp came to the thirteen ancient capital Xi'an, and set up the different SUV models of Mercedes - Benz set up the slope, wading, hump, shell pit, S bend and cross-country teaching tools, so that the Mercedes - Benz SUV family wantonly bloomed the extraordinary strength and cross-country nature.

The Mercedes Benz SUV family has a powerful safety assistance system to help SUV enthusiasts in the ancient capital of Xi'an face the potential risks in their journey.

After the ancient capital of Xi'an, the SUV hero training camp will also go to cities such as Urumqi and Lanzhou, allowing more SUV fans in the west to feel the strong performance of the Mercedes Benz SUV family.

Xi'an Sunfonda star

Sales: 029-83658811

After sale: 029-89605839

No. 2399, Eurasia Avenue, Chan Ba ecological region

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2018 01:41:03 UTC
