Sunfonda : 2018 Mercedes Benz West SUV hero training camp XiAn Railway Station ...

On July 20, 2018, '2018 mercedes-benz western SUV hero training camp', xi 'an station, independent battalion racing field, zhouzhi county, xi 'an city, was opened. Hundreds of mercedes-benz SUV enthusiasts from xi 'an, together with the GLC SUV, GLC sedan SUV, SUV, GLE sedan SUV, GLS SUV and other mercedes-benz SUV family models, have conquered the difficult natural off-road area and the complex and diverse off-road teaching tools to enjoy the driving pleasure.

The 2018 Mercedes - Benz west area hero training camp came to the thirteen ancient capital Xi'an, and set up the different SUV models of Mercedes - Benz set up the slope, wading, hump, shell pit, S bend and cross-country teaching tools, so that the Mercedes - Benz SUV family wantonly bloomed the extraordinary strength and cross-country nature.



Mercedes-benz SUV



The Mercedes Benz SUV family has a powerful safety assistance system to help SUV enthusiasts in the ancient capital of Xi'an face the potential risks in their journey.



After the ancient capital of Xi'an, the SUV hero training camp will also go to cities such as Urumqi and Lanzhou, allowing more SUV fans in the west to feel the strong performance of the Mercedes Benz SUV family.



