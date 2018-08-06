Sunfonda : 2018 Porsche ...

Log in
0
08/06/2018

On the night of August 4, the 2018 Porsche 'number' experience started its debut at the Fengqing Porsche center in Xi 'an. For local fans to create a set of visual, auditory, tactile equivalent to a body of Porsche brand 'full sense feast.'

1948-2018, porsche sports car 70 years, the unchanged initial heart is the love of porsche.

Xi'an Fengqing Porsche center is the second Porsche center invested and operated by Sunfonda group in Shaanxi province after Xi'an Gaoxin Porsche center. To ensure that every customer with a full range of consulting and the highest quality of service, create a unique brand experience, so that every customer can have the heart of the best Porsche.

At the Porsche number experience scene in the Fengqing Porsche center in Xi'an, visitors can enjoy a lot of surprises brought by digitization and experience the fashion of Porsche images. Or through virtual reality technology personal experience of porsche's brand heritage.

The experience lasts from August 4 to September 21

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 03:15:04 UTC
