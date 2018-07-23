Log in
Sunfonda : Porsche | Starry Night Care, just waiting for you ...

07/23/2018 | 04:33am CEST

Since its opening, Porsche 'Heart' butler has been committed to providing more care and convenience to more Porsche owners and fans in the Northwest.

1. Porsche 'Starry Night Service'

Specially launched Delay Service - All business delays until 22pm.

2. 'Summer cool' enjoy special drink service

Prepared 'Summer Special Drink' for every customer who entered the store.

3.Home delivery service

Let you stay at home and easily complete car maintenance!

4. 'insurance butler' service

From buying insurance to accident handling one-stop service, it's easy to get rid of your troubles.

5. Rapid maintenance and painting service

The oil change service is completed in 60 minutes, and the quick single-sided painting is completed within 8 hours, so you can enjoy peace of mind.

Porsche Centre Xi'anGaoxinorPorsche Centre Xi'anFengqing

New car consultation service: (029) 86289 911 / (029) 89199 911

After-sales maintenance and repair appointment service: (029) 88860 066

24-hour rescue call: 400 8100 911

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:32:02 UTC
