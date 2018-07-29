Sunfonda : Porsche center sports car experience day in Yinchuan ...

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the porsche brand, yinchuan porsche has hosted a Sportscar Together Day event, inviting ningxia Sportscar lovers to enjoy sports cars in its stores。

Before the event, a classic wonderful tonight is drawn back to the guests' thoughts.



Xiao Wei, managing director of Yinchuan Porsche center, welcomes the arrival of distinguished guests.



Li Dehui, sales manager, tells you about the performance and memorabilia of ten thousand matches in the PORSCHE 70 years. Let the customer know more about PORSCHE.



Aftersales manager tang yi introduced the after-sales maintenance package for the owner.



In the event, three guests were invited to share the 'story between them and porsche'.



No matter what kind of car buying process, they eventually chose Porsche models.



General manager and owner representative Mr. Wang Cheng cut the cake to celebrate PORSCHE 70th anniversary.



We raise our glasses and wish our best.



Interesting interactive games



The lucky draw we're looking forward to is going on in laughter.



We witnessed this unforgettable moment and recorded this wonderful moment.



Yinchuan porsche center, carefully prepared the 70th anniversary of the exclusive gifts to everyone.



The activity is over. Look forward to the next party。



Yinchuan porsche center



Address: the northeast corner of the intersection of national road 109 and yongsheng east road, desheng industrial park, yinchuan, ningxia

Tel :(0951) 8822 911

Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com

WeChat ID: pcyc8822911



[-返回-]