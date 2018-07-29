Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunfonda : Porsche center sports car experience day in Yinchuan ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 09:22am CEST

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the porsche brand, yinchuan porsche has hosted a Sportscar Together Day event, inviting ningxia Sportscar lovers to enjoy sports cars in its stores。

Before the event, a classic wonderful tonight is drawn back to the guests' thoughts.

Xiao Wei, managing director of Yinchuan Porsche center, welcomes the arrival of distinguished guests.

Li Dehui, sales manager, tells you about the performance and memorabilia of ten thousand matches in the PORSCHE 70 years. Let the customer know more about PORSCHE.

Aftersales manager tang yi introduced the after-sales maintenance package for the owner.

In the event, three guests were invited to share the 'story between them and porsche'.

No matter what kind of car buying process, they eventually chose Porsche models.

General manager and owner representative Mr. Wang Cheng cut the cake to celebrate PORSCHE 70th anniversary.

We raise our glasses and wish our best.

Interesting interactive games

The lucky draw we're looking forward to is going on in laughter.

We witnessed this unforgettable moment and recorded this wonderful moment.

Yinchuan porsche center, carefully prepared the 70th anniversary of the exclusive gifts to everyone.

The activity is over. Look forward to the next party。

Yinchuan porsche center

Address: the northeast corner of the intersection of national road 109 and yongsheng east road, desheng industrial park, yinchuan, ningxia

Tel :(0951) 8822 911

Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com

WeChat ID: pcyc8822911

[-返回-]

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 07:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aSUNFONDA : Porsche center sports car experience day in Yinchuan ...
PU
03:21aSUPERVALU : Belleville has the best barbecue in the state, but you've also got one fewer place to eat
AQ
03:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Xherdan Shaqiri shines in debut as Liverpool rout Manchester United
AQ
03:14aSAUDI BRITISH BANK SJSC : SABB reports profit of SR2,471m
AQ
03:14aFACEOF : Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi deputy minister of culture
AQ
03:14aAL TAYYAR TRAVEL HDS SJSC : Tayyar to boost Saudi visitors to Dubai
AQ
03:14aHYUNDAI HCN : Shell and Wallan renew partnership for 5 years
AQ
03:13aDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : DIB donates AED3 million to Al Jalila Foundation
AQ
03:01aWIZARD WORLD : "Ghostbusters" Activities Abound at Wizard World Comic Con Winston-Salem, August 3-5
AQ
03:01aExclusive - BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Tech firms should be made liable for 'fake news' on sites - UK lawmakers
2BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : UK contractor Babcock misses out on big defence deal
3UNITED UTILITIES : UNITED UTILITIES : HOSEPIPE BAN WATER FIRM SPLASHES £29K DIVI ON BOSS
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : EXCLUSIVE: BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Kirksville experiencing historic period of economic development

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.