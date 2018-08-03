Sunfonda : Shaanxi SunfondaVolkswagen Import The car knowledge lecture was successfully held ...

Shaanxi Sunfonda Auto-tech Development co,ltd The car knowledge lecture was successfully held！

Customers sign in & receive hand gift

Mr. Gao jian, director of after-sales service, addressed the event



Mr. Wen tao bao, regional manager of castrol, explained the knowledge of oil maintenance



Mr. Wang ke explained how to use air conditioning in the car in summer



Mr. Wang huabin, workshop technical manager, lectured on car maintenance



Manager wang answered questions for clients



The client was lucky enough to receive a small gift



Lucky customers take pictures to remember



In the future, we will bring more wonderful activities to car owners

Please look forward to it!



Shaanxi Sunfonda Auto-tech Development co,ltd



Tel： 029-86104050

[-返回-]