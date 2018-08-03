Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunfonda : Shaanxi SunfondaVolkswagen Import The car knowledge lecture was successfully held ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:16am CEST

Shaanxi Sunfonda Auto-tech Development co,ltd The car knowledge lecture was successfully held！

Customers sign in & receive hand gift

Mr. Gao jian, director of after-sales service, addressed the event

Mr. Wen tao bao, regional manager of castrol, explained the knowledge of oil maintenance

Mr. Wang ke explained how to use air conditioning in the car in summer

Mr. Wang huabin, workshop technical manager, lectured on car maintenance

Manager wang answered questions for clients

The client was lucky enough to receive a small gift

Lucky customers take pictures to remember

In the future, we will bring more wonderful activities to car owners
Please look forward to it!

Shaanxi Sunfonda Auto-tech Development co,ltd

Tel：029-86104050

[-返回-]

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 03:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aCBIZ (NYSE : CBZ) reported earnings of $0.23 per share beating Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:38aCASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ : CWST) reported earnings of $0.22 per share missing Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:37aCARBONITE INC (NASDAQ : CARB) reported earnings of $0.45 per share beating Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:37aCAMBREX CORPORATION (NYSE : CBM) reported earnings of $0.74 per share beating Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:36aC&J ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE : CJ) reported earnings of $0.51 per share missing Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:36aAV HOMES : Now Selling in Gordon Park - Clayton, NC!
PU
06:35aBRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS (NYSE : BFAM) reported earnings of $0.87 per share beating Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:35aBOJANGLES INC (NASDAQ : BOJA) reported earnings of $0.13 per share missing Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
06:35aAD HOC DISCLOSURE : Interroll raises organic growth to higher level
TE
06:34aBLUE APRON (NYSE : APRN) reported earnings of ($0.17) per share meeting Walls Streets expectations.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength
5SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.