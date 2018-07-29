Log in
Sunfonda : The porsche experience day ended successfully ...

07/29/2018 | 04:32am CEST

The guests looked forward to the long journey of Porsche, which was successfully held in Taiyuan Porsche center last weekend.

As the guests gradually signed in, the staff of taiyuan porsche center was ready to welcome the guests.

Mr. Ankang, the internal trainer of taiyuan porsche center, is taking you to explore the secrets of porsche and the key points of safe driving.

Test drive link

Taiyuan Porsche center invited guests to visit Qinglong Town together.

After the tour, we went on to feel the passion from Porsche.

At the end of the event, we received full recognition and thanks from our customers
The next test drive is under preparation
.
.
.
Look forward to it

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 02:31:04 UTC
