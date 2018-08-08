Log in
Sunfonda : Through 70 years together, the care is consistent ...

08/08/2018 | 04:42am CEST

You always go ahead and forget to stop

Looking back at the beautiful scenery behind, and the track along the way?

Your car needs to stop and return to the original factory for regular maintenance inspection

With an ideal posture, continue to create a better future

In the past 70 years
Porsche services is committed to providing high quality service experience to customers.
On the occasion of this 70th anniversary
Yinchuan Porsche Center launched 'old car owners' special courtesy' activities.

The following cars participate in the activity
Cayenne E1 & Panamera G1
(first generation Cayenne & first generation Panamera)

Heart and soul, just for you and your porsche

Porsche expert at your side

About the YinChuan porsche center

Porsche Centre Yinchuan

Ningxia Sunfonda Xinjie Sales & Service Trading Co., Ltd.

Northeast No. 109 Road and Yongsheng Road

Desheng Industrial Park, Helan, Yinchuan, Ningxia, P.R.China 750200

Tel: +86 951 8822 911 · Fax: +86 951 8985 911

Mobile: +86 181 5231 3435 · E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:41:07 UTC
