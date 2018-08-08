Sunfonda : Through 70 years together, the care is consistent ...

You always go ahead and forget to stop
Looking back at the beautiful scenery behind, and the track along the way?
Your car needs to stop and return to the original factory for regular maintenance inspection
With an ideal posture, continue to create a better future
In the past 70 years
Porsche services is committed to providing high quality service experience to customers.
On the occasion of this 70th anniversary
Yinchuan Porsche Center launched 'old car owners' special courtesy' activities.
The following cars participate in the activity
Cayenne E1 & Panamera G1
(first generation Cayenne & first generation Panamera)
Heart and soul, just for you and your porsche
Porsche expert at your side
About the YinChuan porsche center
Porsche Centre Yinchuan
Ningxia Sunfonda Xinjie Sales & Service Trading Co., Ltd.
Northeast No. 109 Road and Yongsheng Road
Desheng Industrial Park, Helan, Yinchuan, Ningxia, P.R.China 750200
Tel: +86 951 8822 911 · Fax: +86 951 8985 911
Mobile: +86 181 5231 3435 · E-Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com
[-返回-]
Disclaimer
Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:41:07 UTC