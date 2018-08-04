Log in
Sunfonda : Vehicle and vessel tax free! Check out audi! ...

08/04/2018 | 04:25am CEST

From August 1, 2018, all cars with engines below 1.6L will enjoy 100% exemption of vehicle and vessel tax during the applicable period of 2018 as soon as they purchase audi cars with engines below 1.6L in Sunfonda audi。 In order to benefit consumers as soon as possible, they will be truly free of vehicle and vessel tax。

The model of the following car enjoys the policy

Audi's A3 Limousine, A3 Sportback, Q3, A4L and A1 Sportback models,
A total of 19 configurations are eligible for this policy.

Detailed consultation: 029-86221188

[-返回-]

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 02:25:00 UTC
