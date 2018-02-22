Sunland : Clarification of Record Date Opens in a new Window

22nd February 2018
The Manager
Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Sir/Madam,
CLARIFICATION OF RECORD DATE
Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) clarifies its dividend record date is 8th March 2018 as detailed in the Notification of dividend/distribution announcement released to the market today.
The payment date remains as 21st March 2018.
Yours faithfully,
Grant Harrison Company Secretary
SUNLANDGROUP.COM.AU
SUNLAND GROUP LIMITED ABN 65 063 429 352
Sunland Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:40:04 UTC.