Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunland : Clarification of Record Date Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:41am CET

22nd February 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam,

CLARIFICATION OF RECORD DATE

Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) clarifies its dividend record date is 8th March 2018 as detailed in the Notification of dividend/distribution announcement released to the market today.

The payment date remains as 21st March 2018.

Yours faithfully,

Grant Harrison Company Secretary

SUNLANDGROUP.COM.AU

SUNLAND GROUP LIMITED ABN 65 063 429 352

Sunland Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:40:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aWEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS : reports 4Q results
AQ
01:24aOil that reached Japan shores seen from sunken Iran tanker - Coast Guard
RE
01:21aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport welcomes new non-stop flight to Taipei
PU
01:21aXCEL ENERGY : As buildings razed, owners look to market prime corner on Division St., Cooper Ave.
AQ
01:20aQUIDEL : reports 4Q loss
AQ
01:16aTPG SPECIALTY LENDING : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
01:16aMILES & STOCKBRIDGE : Elects Nancy Greene as Law Firm Chairman and Joseph Hovermill as Chief Executive Officer
PR
01:16aINFOMEDIA : Half Year Report to Shareholders – FY2018
PU
01:15aCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Shakhtar beat Roma 2-1 at home
AQ
01:15aMoy Park (Bondco) Plc Announces That It Has Launched a Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Its 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOLLAR INDEX : Oil largely steady as dollar strengthens
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : Primary Endpoint Successfully Achieved in Mesoblast’s Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for..
5DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC : BASKIN-ROBBINS : Announces Expansion In Toronto, Ontario With Plans For Four New Loc..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.