News : Economy & Forex
Sunshine Coast Regional Council : Seal of approval for Nambour road

07/27/2018 | 02:22am CEST

As part of council's newly endorsed Lower Order Unsealed Roads Program, Kocho Rd, Nambour has been transformed from gravel to sealed bitumen.

Division 10 Councillor Greg Rogerson said Kocho Rd was the first gravel road to undergo bitumen sealing under the program.

'I've received a flood of positive messages from residents who live on Kocho Rd since these works were recently completed,' Cr Rogerson said.

'It's a terrific outcome and one that will provide safer, smoother driving conditions in all weather and also most importantly reduce dust.

'This project involved the upgrade to 700m of Kocho Rd from gravel to a four-metre-wide bitumen with curve widening.

'Works were scheduled for a 12-week construction period. However crews worked overtime to complete the project in eight weeks - and this included a week which was lost to wet weather.

'So on behalf of all residents on Kocho Rd, I wholeheartedly thank the construction crews for working so hard to complete these outstanding upgrades well ahead of time, under budget and achieving a terrific result.'

Works on Kocho Rd included drainage improvements, road reconstruction, bitumen sealing and new signage guide posts.

New kerbs were also constructed to minimise disturbance to property frontage and existing vegetation.

Designated turnaround areas were included for waste collection vehicles.

Kocho Rd project fast facts:

Scheduled works included:

  • Tree clearing
  • Drainage improvements
  • Road reconstruction
  • Bitumen sealing, and
  • Road furniture (signage, guide posts)
  • Placement of kerbs to minimise disturbance to property frontage and existing vegetation
  • Drainage treatments
  • Driveway improvements
  • Designated turn around area for waste collection vehicles
  • Sealing of side road (Vine Court), and
  • Revegetation areas

Sunshine Coast Regional Council published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 00:21:07 UTC
