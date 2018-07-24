Log in
Sunwest Bank : Hires Terri Hamilton as HOA Banking Manager

07/24/2018 | 02:54pm CEST

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank is happy to welcome Terri Hamilton as senior vice president and HOA banking manager. She will lead the bank's HOA team and work to strengthen relationships with its existing community association clients. Terri most recently served as senior vice president at First Foundation Bank and has also been employed by Pacific Premier Bank, Vineyard Bank, and US Bank.

"We are ecstatic to have Terri Hamilton back on the Sunwest team," said Carson Lappetito, president of Sunwest Bank. "Terri played a significant part in building Sunwest's long-standing HOA division. Her robust industry expertise will allow us to continue to enhance our clients' experience and further establish our strong position in the industry."

Terri is active in the community and works with various business, civic and charitable organizations. She presently serves on the Board of Directors for Community Associations Institute's Orange County Chapter.

"I'm very happy to return to Sunwest after having been away for a number of years," said Ms. Hamilton. "They have a great reputation among community associations, and I'm looking forward to adding to that reputation."

Sunwest Bank, founded in 1969, is a privately held commercial bank with over $1.1 Billion in assets and headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. We are an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium size business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information about Sunwest Bank and its full line of products and services is available at SunwestBank.com.

Media information: Cameron Eggleston, (714) 881-3012
* $1.175 Billion in assets as of 12/31/17    -    © 2018 Sunwest Bank

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunwest-bank-hires-terri-hamilton-as-hoa-banking-manager-300685408.html

SOURCE Sunwest Bank


© PRNewswire 2018
