Superconductors Markets, 2022: Low Temperature & High Temperature - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

The "Superconductors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Low Temperature Superconductors
  • High Temperature Superconductors

The market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  • Research & Development
  • Electronics
  • Others

The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • American Superconductor Corporation (USA)
  • Bruker Corporation (USA)
  • Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)
  • Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)
  • Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)
  • Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
  • Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)
  • LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Luvata (Finland)
  • Scientific Magnetics (UK)
  • Southwire Company (USA)
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Supercon, Inc. (USA)
  • Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • SuperOx (Russia)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Key Market Trends & Drivers

4. Product Overview

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Market Perspective

7. Regional Market Perspective

8. Company Profiles

Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries - 46)

  • The United States (17)
  • Japan (6)
  • Europe (19)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (12)
    • The United Kingdom (4)
    • Italy (1)
    • Rest of Europe (1)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qw3g5z/superconductors?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.


© Business Wire 2018
