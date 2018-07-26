Superconductors Markets, 2022: Low Temperature & High Temperature - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Superconductors
- Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and
forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a
six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superconductors
in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
-
Low Temperature Superconductors
-
High Temperature Superconductors
The market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
-
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
-
Research & Development
-
Electronics
-
Others
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
American Superconductor Corporation (USA)
-
Bruker Corporation (USA)
-
Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)
-
Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)
-
Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)
-
Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
-
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
-
Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
-
Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)
-
LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)
-
Luvata (Finland)
-
Scientific Magnetics (UK)
-
Southwire Company (USA)
-
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
-
Supercon, Inc. (USA)
-
Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
-
SuperOx (Russia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
3. Key Market Trends & Drivers
4. Product Overview
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Global Market Perspective
7. Regional Market Perspective
8. Company Profiles
Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions
Subsidiaries - 46)
-
The United States (17)
-
Japan (6)
-
Europe (19)
-
France (1)
-
Germany (12)
-
The United Kingdom (4)
-
Italy (1)
-
Rest of Europe (1)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qw3g5z/superconductors?w=4
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom
Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom
Research Manager.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005367/en/