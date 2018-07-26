Superconductors Markets, 2022: Low Temperature & High Temperature - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Superconductors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superconductors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Low Temperature Superconductors

High Temperature Superconductors

The market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Research & Development

Electronics

Others

The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Superconductor Corporation (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH (Germany)

Cryomagnetics, Inc. (USA)

Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH (Germany)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)

Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc. (Japan)

LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea)

Luvata (Finland)

Scientific Magnetics (UK)

Southwire Company (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Supercon, Inc. (USA)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SuperOx (Russia)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Key Market Trends & Drivers

4. Product Overview

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Global Market Perspective

7. Regional Market Perspective

8. Company Profiles

Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries - 46)

The United States (17)

Japan (6)

Europe (19) France (1) Germany (12) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

