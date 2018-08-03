Superion : to Present Smart and Unified Public Safety Communications Solutions at APCO 2018

Superion, an industry leader in public sector software solutions, today
announced its sponsorship of the Association of Public Safety
Communications Officials’ APCO 2018 conference being held in Las Vegas,
NV, August 5-8. Superion will showcase advanced mapping intelligence,
alarm premise information, and geofencing, among other features in its
Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Mobile, and CryWolf® false alarm
solutions at booth 937.
With approximately 240 million emergency calls made in the United States
each year, communications centers are busier than ever. New sources of
information from NG911, FirstNet®, and smart cities bring more data to
manage, while false alarms overload 911 systems and delay getting help
to true emergencies. By providing communications centers with fast,
reliable access to critical information in real time, Superion’s suite
of public safety software acts as a digital force-multiplier that brings
together data from multiple sources for a holistic view of every
incident.
Superion’s proven solutions for public safety communicators help
mitigate the impacts of increased call volume through its deeply unified
end-to-end software. Through dynamic shared maps, integrated information
systems, and automated event triggers, public safety agencies using
Superion software reduce response time, heighten situational awareness,
and improve communication among responders.
For example, the Fairbanks, Alaska Emergency Communications Center has
shaved off 2-3 minutes per incident by automating first- and
second-response plans following its implementation of Superion
computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), mobile
computing (MCT), and the Freedom mobile app. Los Angeles saw a decline
in false-alarm response by almost 60 percent – from 102,532 in 2003 to
41,848 in 2011 – following implementation of CryWolf false alarm
solutions. Similarly, Atlanta will recoup the equivalent of 8 to 12
full-time emergency responders by eliminating time wasted in responding
to false alarms.
Superion encourages APCO attendees to visit booth 937 for personal
demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and
subject matter experts.
About Superion
Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions
provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and
county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and
nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience,
the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that
rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day.
Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at superion.com.
