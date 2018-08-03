Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Superion : to Present Smart and Unified Public Safety Communications Solutions at APCO 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

Superion’s integrated public safety communication solutions reduce response times by up to three minutes

Superion, an industry leader in public sector software solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials’ APCO 2018 conference being held in Las Vegas, NV, August 5-8. Superion will showcase advanced mapping intelligence, alarm premise information, and geofencing, among other features in its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Mobile, and CryWolf® false alarm solutions at booth 937.

With approximately 240 million emergency calls made in the United States each year, communications centers are busier than ever. New sources of information from NG911, FirstNet®, and smart cities bring more data to manage, while false alarms overload 911 systems and delay getting help to true emergencies. By providing communications centers with fast, reliable access to critical information in real time, Superion’s suite of public safety software acts as a digital force-multiplier that brings together data from multiple sources for a holistic view of every incident.

Superion’s proven solutions for public safety communicators help mitigate the impacts of increased call volume through its deeply unified end-to-end software. Through dynamic shared maps, integrated information systems, and automated event triggers, public safety agencies using Superion software reduce response time, heighten situational awareness, and improve communication among responders.

For example, the Fairbanks, Alaska Emergency Communications Center has shaved off 2-3 minutes per incident by automating first- and second-response plans following its implementation of Superion computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), mobile computing (MCT), and the Freedom mobile app. Los Angeles saw a decline in false-alarm response by almost 60 percent – from 102,532 in 2003 to 41,848 in 2011 – following implementation of CryWolf false alarm solutions. Similarly, Atlanta will recoup the equivalent of 8 to 12 full-time emergency responders by eliminating time wasted in responding to false alarms.

Superion encourages APCO attendees to visit booth 937 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.

About Superion

Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience, the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day. Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at superion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aGlobal Automotive Micro Motor Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:32aDDR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:32aGlobal Residential Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:31aEL POLLO LOCO : struggles through Q2
AQ
11:31aNVIDIA : Why GeForce Is the Graphics Platform of The International 2018
PU
11:31aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
11:31aSAMA RESOURCES : reports SRG Graphite files NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Report and Resource Addition for Lola Graphite Deposit
AQ
11:31aDOLLYWOOD : Announces Largest Park Expansion in History with New Land Named Wildwood Grove
BU
11:31aSWISS RE AG - ADR : Swiss Re AG to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:30aAQUA AMERICA : Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.