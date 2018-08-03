Superion : to Present Smart and Unified Public Safety Communications Solutions at APCO 2018

Superion’s integrated public safety communication solutions reduce response times by up to three minutes

Superion, an industry leader in public sector software solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials’ APCO 2018 conference being held in Las Vegas, NV, August 5-8. Superion will showcase advanced mapping intelligence, alarm premise information, and geofencing, among other features in its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Mobile, and CryWolf® false alarm solutions at booth 937.

With approximately 240 million emergency calls made in the United States each year, communications centers are busier than ever. New sources of information from NG911, FirstNet®, and smart cities bring more data to manage, while false alarms overload 911 systems and delay getting help to true emergencies. By providing communications centers with fast, reliable access to critical information in real time, Superion’s suite of public safety software acts as a digital force-multiplier that brings together data from multiple sources for a holistic view of every incident.

Superion’s proven solutions for public safety communicators help mitigate the impacts of increased call volume through its deeply unified end-to-end software. Through dynamic shared maps, integrated information systems, and automated event triggers, public safety agencies using Superion software reduce response time, heighten situational awareness, and improve communication among responders.

For example, the Fairbanks, Alaska Emergency Communications Center has shaved off 2-3 minutes per incident by automating first- and second-response plans following its implementation of Superion computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), mobile computing (MCT), and the Freedom mobile app. Los Angeles saw a decline in false-alarm response by almost 60 percent – from 102,532 in 2003 to 41,848 in 2011 – following implementation of CryWolf false alarm solutions. Similarly, Atlanta will recoup the equivalent of 8 to 12 full-time emergency responders by eliminating time wasted in responding to false alarms.

Superion encourages APCO attendees to visit booth 937 for personal demonstrations and one-on-one discussions with company leadership and subject matter experts.

