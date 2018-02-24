Superior Concrete Products Honored for ReCon Retaining Wall Block Production

EULESS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Concrete Products, a producer and licensee of ReCon Retaining Wall Systems, was honored at ReCon’s Annual Producer’s Appreciation Event in Denver the evening of Thursday, Feb. 22. A manufacturer, designer and installer of modular precast concrete fences, sound barriers, retaining walls, tiny houses and buildings, Superior Concrete Products has been manufacturing heavy-duty ReCon Wall Blocks since 2010.



“For more than seven years, Superior Concrete Products has been the supplier of ReCon Retaining Wall Systems for Central Texas. We are based in the heart of the DFW business corridor and our company has been designing, engineering and installing decorative precast fences, sound barriers and retaining walls for more than three decades. Some of our customers had projects requiring the use of heavy duty retaining wall systems that would safely contain massive amounts of dirt and rock, while fitting in seamlessly into the environment,” said Todd Sternfeld, CEO of Superior Concrete Products.

“ReCon blocks fit seamlessly into the Superior Concrete Products decorative precast concrete merchandise mix, and our considerable manufacturing capabilities made joining the ReCon team a natural expansion of our business. During the past few years, we’ve used ReCon blocks on numerous projects including holding back a hillside for the parking lot of a popular grocery store, containing a flood-prone creek in a drainage channel next to a residential neighborhood, and constructing a raised helipad for a busy hospital emergency room,” Sternfeld added. “Our ReCon business continues growing steadily, and we appreciate being named as a recipient of an award for such a high level of production.”

Raul Rodriguez, vice president of manufacturing for Superior Concrete Products, was on hand to accept the production achievement award for manufacturing and installing more than 100,000 square feet of ReCon Retaining Wall Blocks.

Large ReCon Wall Blocks are durable and are specially engineered to perform under adverse conditions, and are considered an industry leader in gravity retaining wall systems. Engineered for use in unreinforced gravity retaining walls reaching heights in excess of 20 feet, ReCon retaining wall blocks enhance the natural surroundings wherever they are installed. Considered a property value enhancement, ReCon Blocks are available in five unique textures including: granite, limestone, traditional old-world blocks with chamfered borders, rustic rock, and weathered edge stacked stone.

“Each year we recognize producers who have achieved a high level of production,” said Stan Hamilton, president of ReCon Retaining Wall Systems. “Superior Concrete Products sold and installed more than 101,000 square feet of ReCon blocks. To put this achievement in perspective, Superior has manufactured, shipped and installed more than 18,900 ReCon Blocks. Or, to put it another way, that is more than 750 semi-truck loads of ReCon product shipped. Any way you look at it, that is a lot of product, and deserves recognition.”

“The entire Superior team worked together to manufacture, deliver and install our ReCon products,” Sternfeld said. “At Superior Concrete Products, we don’t shy away from reaching for high goals. In 2018, one of our production goals should be to manufacture and install another 100,000 square feet or more of ReCon Retaining Wall Bocks.”

To learn more about Superior Concrete Products and any of the company’s line of fence, barrier, tiny house, precast buildings, retaining walls or other merchandise, phone 817-277-9255 or visit www.ConcreteFence.com or www.ConcreteTinyHouses.com.

About ReCon:

Formed in 2000 by a consortium of individuals located in the Minnesota Twin Cities, these concrete construction experts envisioned a productive use for “returned concrete,” hence the name ReCon for a new business that recycles unused concrete for the manufacture of tall gravity walls. In 2002 ReCon Retaining Wall Systems expanded, and began working directly with precast concrete companies to manufacture these large blocks with a new high-quality mix design. With the help of ReCon’s 50 licensed producers in eight countries, ReCon has built an international “big block” retaining wall company that has manufactured and/or built more than 11 million sq. ft. of ReCon retaining walls around the world. See www.reconwalls.com to learn more.

About Superior Concrete Products :

Founded in 1986, Superior Concrete Products engineers, manufactures and installs precast concrete walls, fences, structures and other barrier systems for the utility substations, residential developments, golf courses and the farming/ranching industries throughout North America. The company also has installations abroad and licenses precast mold products and services in countries around the globe. Starting in January 2016, the company expanded into the tiny house market when it created the first modular precast concrete tiny house. The company continues developing new merchandise and offers precast concrete home and office décor items among other product innovations. Certified by the National Precast Concrete Association, the company is headquartered in Euless, Texas. For more information, go to www.ConcreteFence.com or www.ConcreteTinyHouses.com.

Contact:

Virginia Stuart

214.673.1683

[email protected]