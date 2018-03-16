Superior Farms Pet Provisions® Launches Premium, All-Natural Pet Brand: Bark & Harvest™

Authentic Farm-Fresh Pet Treats That Pets Will Love and Pet Owners Can Trust

Superior Farms Pet Provisions (SFPP), a division of Superior Farms, North America’s largest lamb producer, announced today its launch of Bark & Harvest™, an all-natural, premium pet brand that delivers authentic farm-fresh pet treats. Capitalizing on the parent company’s relationship with ranchers and its commitment to the environment, Bark & Harvest is well positioned to provide pet owners a high-quality, responsibly sourced and manufactured line of pet treats.

The new Bark & Harvest line will preview at this year’s Global Pet Expo in Orlando Florida and features 23 SKUs including a line of kelp-enriched “Crunchers”: [Crunchers 77% Beef + Kelp, Crunchers 77% Lamb + Kelp, Crunchers 77% Turkey + Kelp, Crunchers 77% Pork + Kelp]; a line of tender hamburger “Sliders”: [Sliders 77% Beef + Apple, Sliders 77% Lamb + Cranberry, Sliders 77% Turkey + Pumpkin, Sliders 77% Pork + Sweet Potato]; as well as a line of individual treats: [Turkey Chews, Cow Tails, Beef Snack Pack, Pork Pizzle Braids, Pork Pizzle Springs, Green Tripe Twists, Beef Jerky, Pork Chins, Venison Shoulder, Venison Jerky; as well as the following treats available in Bark & Harvest Display Boxes: Cow Tails – Columbia, Cow Ear, Pork Pizzle Spring, Pork Pizzle Braid, and Green Tripe Twists].

Ken Wilks, Vice President of Sales for SFPP led the development of the brand, the prototypes and the launch of the product line. “We’re in a unique position as both the farmer and butcher of meats for human consumption to be the true farm-to-pet option for consumers who love their pets. Superior Farms Pet Provisions is the real deal,” says Wilks. “We know each one of our family farmers. We are employee-owned and care deeply about the product we create. And finally, we make sure that our animals are harvested humanely and that nothing goes to waste.” Located at booth 3684, Bark & Harvest will be offering product samples, as well as pre-book, Expo-only discounts for retailers and wholesalers.

Despite the Superior Farm’s 54-year history of producing quality products, and a slew of SFPP office dogs, the team took an entrepreneurial approach to product development and cast the net to include several key stakeholders. “We have a cross-functional new product development team that involves every department in our company; from sales, marketing, manufacturing, quality assurance and even accounting,” says Bob Mariano, Director of Marketing. “We also got supply chain feedback from pet specialty wholesale distributors and retail stores to help us develop products for their customers. Additionally, we developed a pup-panel of consumers from our web store to help us get final feedback on products developed in partnership with the supply chain before going to market.”

Wilks thinks that ultimately this approach will prove successful. “As a sustainable company, we walk the talk—from our solar panels to our employee-owners and our zero-waste production room—we wanted our approach to be as natural and environmentally friendly as possible. We love the Bark & Harvest line and think dogs everywhere will too.”

SFPP offers natural, wholesome treats and chews made from 100% lamb, venison, and other natural proteins. SFPP also markets the Mary’s Free Range line of raw organic pet diets.

Superior Farms Pet Provisions is a division of Superior Farms. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Sacramento, California, Superior Farms is North America’s largest, and most sustainable, processor and marketer of lamb. The company is the recognized leader in the retail and foodservice markets it serves, providing products and services to customers throughout the United States, Canada, and more than 10 countries. The company has approximately 400 employee-owners at its nationwide network of facilities and offices. An ESOP Company (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), Superior Farms is an employee-owned company whose members take pride in their individual roles and contributions to the company’s success. The Superior Farms family of brands includes Superior Farms, Cascade Creek and Farmer’s Mark.

