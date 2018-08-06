Log in
Superior of : Announces Promotion of...

08/06/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

SEMINOLE, Florida - August 6, 2018 - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced the promotion of Jordan M. Alpert, its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, to the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company.

'Jordan has been a tremendous asset to the Company over the last seven years. He has been an integral member of the executive team with steadily increasing levels of responsibilities. He has played a large role in our accelerated growth, including significant involvement in our acquisitions over the last five years. The promotion of Jordan to Senior Vice President is well-deserved and we look forward to his continued growth with the company,' said Andrew Demott, COO.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI™ and CID Resources® are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers' diverse needs while embracing a 'Customer 1st, Every Time!' philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr., OR Hala Elsherbini
COO, CFO & Treasurer Halliburton Investor Relations
(727) 803-7135 (972) 458-8000

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:40:03 UTC
