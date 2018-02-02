Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Supplier Risk Analysis Study for a Prominent Industrial Packaging Firm – a Case Study on Mitigating Supply Chain Risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:16pm CET

SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new ’supplier risk analysis study on the industrial packaging sector’. A renowned industrial packaging firm with business operations spread across the globe was looking at devising strategies to ensure proper monitoring and management of suppliers throughout the supplier lifecycle. The client was also facing difficulties in identifying, evaluating, and mitigating supplier risks. Additionally, they wanted to gain better visibility into their supply chain processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005486/en/

Supplier Risk Analysis Study for a Prominent Industrial Packaging Firm – A Case Study on Mitigating ...

Supplier Risk Analysis Study for a Prominent Industrial Packaging Firm – A Case Study on Mitigating Supply Chain Risks (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, “The growth of the industrial packaging sector can be attributed to the rise in building and construction activities in emerging economies like India and China along with the improved growth of the food and beverage industry to meet the demands of the growing population.”

In the industrial packaging sector, leading firms are looking at leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to gain insights into the supplier contingencies. Our supplier risk analysis solutions help industrial packaging manufacturers by offering enhanced visibility into the supply chain processes. It also assists them in evaluating risks based on the supplier’s strengths and weaknesses.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions can help you.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the industrial packaging manufacturer to gain real-time insights into the supplier performance starting from the manufacturing of raw materials to the delivery of the finished products to the audiences. Moreover, our solutions assisted the client in addressing their business challenges and in reducing supply costs. Also, the client gained better visibility into their supply chain, which helped them in promoting growth opportunities across their business units.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that assisted the client to:

  • Reduce the time-to-market for their offerings
  • Eliminate the bottlenecks in the supply chain including delays in the launch of products and services

To know more, view the complete supplier risk analysis case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/industrial-packaging-supplier-risk-analysis

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39p PLEXUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
10:39p CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:39p RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:39p PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
10:39p MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
10:39p MPLX LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:39p TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. This commentary should be read in conjunction with the (form 10-Q)
10:39p TELENAV, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
10:39p NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
10:38p COMCAST : Canton community cable listings
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Comment on FCA’s January Sales in Italy
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Daimler open to alliances, partial listing of mobility s..
5Apple's user base grows, but analysts probe for more detail

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.