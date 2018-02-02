SpendEdge,
a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the
release of their new ’supplier
risk analysis study on the industrial packaging sector’. A
renowned industrial packaging firm with business operations spread
across the globe was looking at devising strategies to ensure proper
monitoring and management of suppliers throughout the supplier
lifecycle. The client was also facing difficulties in identifying,
evaluating, and mitigating supplier risks. Additionally, they wanted to
gain better visibility into their supply chain processes.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005486/en/
Supplier Risk Analysis Study for a Prominent Industrial Packaging Firm – A Case Study on Mitigating Supply Chain Risks (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge,
“The growth of the industrial packaging sector can be attributed to the
rise in building and construction activities in emerging economies like
India and China along with the improved growth of the food and beverage
industry to meet the demands of the growing population.”
In the industrial packaging sector, leading firms are looking at
leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to gain insights
into the supplier contingencies. Our supplier risk analysis solutions
help industrial packaging manufacturers by offering enhanced visibility
into the supply chain processes. It also assists them in evaluating
risks based on the supplier’s strengths and weaknesses.
Request
a free proposal to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions
can help you.
The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge
helped the industrial packaging manufacturer to gain real-time insights
into the supplier performance starting from the manufacturing of raw
materials to the delivery of the finished products to the audiences.
Moreover, our solutions assisted the client in addressing their business
challenges and in reducing supply costs. Also, the client gained better
visibility into their supply chain, which helped them in promoting
growth opportunities across their business units.
The supplier risk analysis solutions offered
benefits that assisted the client to:
-
Reduce the time-to-market for their offerings
-
Eliminate the bottlenecks in the supply chain including delays in the
launch of products and services
To know more, view the complete supplier risk analysis case study
here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/industrial-packaging-supplier-risk-analysis
Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform
provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier
news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and
much more at the click of a button. Start
your 14-day trial now.
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005486/en/