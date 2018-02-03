Supply Market Intelligence Helps a Consumer Financial Services Client Achieve an Annual Savings of $40 Million

SpendEdge,
A leading financial services provider that specializes in offering
credit cards, home loans, auto loans, and savings products wanted to
identify efficient ways to operate more cost-effectively and increase
their savings. The banking sector client was also looking at improving
the supplier performance, mitigate supply risks, and drive innovation.
Supply Market Intelligence Study on the Financial Services Sector
According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge,
“The rapid innovations and disruptions in today’s business scenario have
forced companies in the financial services space to increase their
competitiveness and offer an array of financial services and products to
the customers to manage risks and meet their financial needs.”
In the financial services industry, leading firms are leveraging the use
of supply market intelligence solutions to gain detailed insights into
the pricing and the procurement strategies specific to the financial
services space. The solutions offered by our supply market intelligence
experts also helped the client to gain insights into the recent trends
and growth drivers and accordingly allocate their resources to meet the
business requirements.
The supply market intelligence solutions offered by the experts at
SpendEdge helped the financial services client to apply the procurement
best practices and identify potential bottlenecks in the supply chain.
The solutions provided also helped them in adopting the latest
technology to achieve savings targets and enhance their return on
investment. Also, the client was able to seek ways to market, as well as
manage expectations of the customers and further boost their return on
equity.
The supply market intelligence solutions
offered benefits that helped the client to:
-
Profile and shortlist the key risks in the financial services space
-
Address the bottlenecks and improve service efficiency
