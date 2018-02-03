Log in
Supply Market Intelligence Helps a Consumer Financial Services Client Achieve an Annual Savings of $40 Million

02/03/2018 | 10:16pm CET

SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply market intelligence study on the financial services sector'. A leading financial services provider that specializes in offering credit cards, home loans, auto loans, and savings products wanted to identify efficient ways to operate more cost-effectively and increase their savings. The banking sector client was also looking at improving the supplier performance, mitigate supply risks, and drive innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180203005052/en/

Supply Market Intelligence Study on the Financial Services Sector (Graphic: Business Wire)

Supply Market Intelligence Study on the Financial Services Sector (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, “The rapid innovations and disruptions in today’s business scenario have forced companies in the financial services space to increase their competitiveness and offer an array of financial services and products to the customers to manage risks and meet their financial needs.”

In the financial services industry, leading firms are leveraging the use of supply market intelligence solutions to gain detailed insights into the pricing and the procurement strategies specific to the financial services space. The solutions offered by our supply market intelligence experts also helped the client to gain insights into the recent trends and growth drivers and accordingly allocate their resources to meet the business requirements.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge’s procurement solutions can help you.

The supply market intelligence solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the financial services client to apply the procurement best practices and identify potential bottlenecks in the supply chain. The solutions provided also helped them in adopting the latest technology to achieve savings targets and enhance their return on investment. Also, the client was able to seek ways to market, as well as manage expectations of the customers and further boost their return on equity.

The supply market intelligence solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

  • Profile and shortlist the key risks in the financial services space
  • Address the bottlenecks and improve service efficiency

To know more, view the complete supply market intelligence case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/financial-services-supply-market

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
10:31p STANTON HOME-PRICE JUMP : Only 8 percent of U.S. cities gained more
