Suretypedia : #Airdrops Entire Database of Fillable PDF Surety Bond Forms Online

08/02/2018 | 02:58pm CEST

Update allows users to research, download, fill and print bond forms for every bond in the Suretypedia.com database.

Suretypedia, the free encyclopedia of surety bonds, announces new PDF functionality for the 12,397 bond forms currently active in the Suretypedia.com database. The update unlocks Suretypedia’s entire online interactive PDF bond form library, centralizing the universe of surety bonds previously scattered across various government websites into one central database available to the public for the first time.

“We launched Suretypedia.com in April of this year as a free online resource to make it easier to find information about surety bonds. We were astounded at the number of surety executives, insurance agents, contractors, lawyers, even engineering teams that are excited about the resource,” said Bjorn Simundson, Founder/CEO of Suretypedia creator, Moonshot Works. “Of the insightful feedback we received upon our initial release, we learned from the community that we could greatly enhance the utility of our website by including a central repository of fillable pdf bond forms to pair with our bond articles. Even experienced surety professionals can utilize the database to find obscure bonds and/or keep internal databases up to date”, Simundson added.

“We are delighted to announce that functionality is now live! Now, you can not only find in depth information on the surety bonds relevant to you, but also download and fill out the related bond form digitally. This makes finding and executing the right bond easier than ever. The team did a great job!” Simundson said.

About Suretypedia

Suretypedia.com is the go-to online resource for information on surety bonds in the United States. Our mission is to provide transparent, in-depth information on every surety bond in the USA. Suretypedia is designed to benefit the education community, the insurance industry, government, quasi-government and private organizations that establish surety bond requirements, and the businesses and individuals who purchase surety bonds.

Website: https://suretypedia.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suretypedia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/suretypedia/

About Moonshot Works

Moonshot Works is a privately held, technology incubator, startup strategy and marketing firm, dedicated to helping incubate and launch impactful businesses, aimed at improving the human condition.

Website: https://moonshotworks.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/moonshot_works
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moonshotworks/

© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.