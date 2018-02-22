Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surgery Partners : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:12pm CET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ('Surgery Partners' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of surgical services, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results before the market open on Thursday, March 1, 2018, to be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-451-6152, or for international callers, 1-201-389-0879. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13676851. The replay will be available until March 15, 2018.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The on-line replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Surgery Partners, please visit the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. Surgery Partners uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Surgery Partners is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Investors:

FTI Consulting
(615) 234-8940
[email protected]

Media:

FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5681
[email protected]

Source: Surgery Partners, Inc.

Surgery Partners Inc. published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:11:26 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aCOAL INDIA : CITU Condemns Govt Bid to Open Coal Sector for Commercial Mining by Private and Foreign Corporates
AQ
07:28aSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : California PUC Issues Proposed Decision on Acton Town Council, Southern California Edison
AQ
07:28aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : beats 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
07:27aQ&A WITH ZENTERIO : Marco Frattolin, VP of Product Management
PU
07:27aGOLDWAY EDUCATION : Announcements and Notices - SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
PU
07:27aKANGDA INTERNATIONAL ENVIRONMENTL : 【2018-02-22】Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ON-MARKET SHARE REPURCHASE UNDER THE REPURCHASE MANDATE
PU
07:27aGETINGE : First STERIZONE VP4 installations in Europe
PU
07:27aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - [Booker plc]
PU
07:27aPPL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS : Bridgewater’s bet against Europe shines light on patchy short-selling rules
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT progress on sales and cigarette alternatives hits sh..
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too -- 2nd Update
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Swings to Profit in 4Q
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Swings to Loss but Pledges to Double Dividend -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.