Surgery Partners : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners Names Angela Justice Chief Human Resource Officer

Newly created position highlights the importance of talent development to the Company's long-term growth strategy



Executive with extensive experience in building teams, effecting cultural change and driving business outcomes within complex, fast-growing and highly regulated organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) (the 'Company'), a leading healthcare services company, today announced that it has appointed Angela Justice, PhD as the Company's Chief Human Resources Officer. The role was created in line with Surgery Partners' long-term growth strategy and commitment to employee development. Dr. Justice will lead the Human Resources department and play a critical role in advancing the Company's growth objectives and developing its human capital.

Dr. Justice has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare and human resources leadership. She most recently served as Chief Learning Officer at Biogen, Inc., an American multinational biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She assumed a variety of responsibilities in her role including creating and leading a centralized learning organization supporting 14,000 people across all departments and geographies, spearheading the implementation of a learning technology system that was considered one of Biogen's largest and most successful IT projects, and making learning a competitive force with measurable business impact. She also served as senior director of Global Medical Affairs for Biogen, and was an active member of the Human Resources Leadership Team.

Wayne DeVeydt, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Angela has a strong human resources background and deep expertise in the healthcare industry, medical affairs and project management. She is a highly accomplished and innovative leader with proven strategies for building top teams, mitigating organizational risks and creating meaningful cultural change for companies and their employees. We are confident that Angela will be instrumental in helping advance our long-term goals, which include strengthening our talent pool and creating additional opportunities for employee development.'

Dr. Justice said, 'I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Wayne and the rest of the Surgery Partners team in serving and developing the people who make this business possible. I am looking forward to contributing to the next level of growth for this esteemed organization and leveraging this important work to create value for all stakeholders that touch Surgery Partners.'

Dr. Justice has held leadership roles at EMD Serono, the National MS Society, and was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. She received her PhD in Biopsychology from the University of Chicago, where she was also an adjunct faculty member.

She will start in her new role at Surgery Partners on March 12, 2018 and will report directly to Mr. DeVeydt.

About Surgery Partners, Inc.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 32 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding growth and our anticipated operating results for 2017 and other similar statements. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'continues,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risks identified and discussed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017, filed on November 9, 2017 and August 9, 2017, respectively. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances. In addition, the financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 is unaudited and subject to quarter-end and year-end adjustments in connection with the completion of our customary financial closing procedures. Such changes could be material.

