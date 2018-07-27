Log in
Survey: Most people don’t password protect their mobile devices

07/27/2018 | 05:22am CEST

We live on our smartphones. They not only keep us connected; we rely on them to store and access sensitive digital data, like banking information.

And yet, more than half the people (52%) surveyed recently by Kaspersky Labs said they have not password protected their mobile devices.

A pickpocket who steals one of these unsecured phones could have a field day accessing all the data and using the apps that connect to shopping and financial companies.

By using password or fingerprint protection, you can help protect your data, photos and other personal information from prying eyes and malicious actors.


For more information, check out the original article and survey findings.

At Washington Federal, we pride ourselves on having our clients' backs; we believe that extends beyond their wallet.

Our Green Checking accounts now come standard with IDProtectR, a complete credit monitoring and resolution service. If you are a Green Checking client, then there is no additional fee to enroll in IDProtect and it covers you AND your eligible family members.

Contact your local branch or call 800-324-9375 to find out more.

For product disclosures and more information about IDProtect and other Secure Checking benefits, please visit our Secure Checking page. IDProtectR is not insured by FDIC or any Federal Government Agency; not a deposit of or guaranteed by the bank or any bank affiliate. Registration/enrollment required at SecureChecking.com.

Green Checking requires $100 deposit to open and costs $6 a month. Visit our Checking page for more information on account requirements.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 03:21:07 UTC
