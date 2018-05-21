SwRI Announces 2018 International Human Performance Summit

Sports scientists will join military personnel and athletic teams for
the 2018 International Human Performance Summit hosted by Southwest
Research Institute in San Antonio, June 30-July 1.
The summit, now in its second year, unites human performance researchers
from around the world with military special operations personnel and
collegiate and professional athletics programs to discuss the roles of
sleep, nutrition, genetics, training and neuroscience in elite human
performance.
“This is an opportunity to learn how leading organizations are using
science and psychology to hack into competitive advantages for top
performers,” said Kase Saylor, co-lead of SwRI’s Human Performance
Initiative (HPI). “The program covers research that can be implemented
across performance disciplines.”
Keynote speaker Jurgen Heitmann, director of performance for Arena Labs
Inc., will discuss the future of performance at the intersection of
cognition and creativity.
Other speakers and topics include:
-
François Bieuzen, sport scientist at the Institut National du
Sport du Québec, will discuss recovery techniques and trends.
-
Isaac Oriol Guerrero Hernández, technical director at FC
Barcelona Football School, will discuss nonverbal communication and
decision making in youth football.
-
Alex Hutchinson, science journalist at Outside Magazine, will
discuss the factors that will make a two-hour marathon possible.
-
Yann Le Meur, scientific advisor at AS Monaco Football Club,
will discuss innovations in strength and conditioning.
-
Samuele Marcora, director of research at the University of
Kent, will discuss how researchers are improving understanding of
fatigue.
-
C. Mikael Mattsson, Ph.D. and senior researcher at Stanford
University, will discuss how genetics research is affecting sports
science.
-
Sam Robertson, head of research and innovation at Victoria
University, will discuss how complex systems affect game outcomes.
Attendees can earn 4.25 continuing education units (CEUs) from the
Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) and .7
credits from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).
“We structured the program so you can learn from cutting-edge
researchers and also engage with attendees to network and exchange
ideas,” added Dr. Dan Nicolella, a Summit co-organizer who specializes
in biomechanical engineering.
The event takes place at the Embassy Suites San Antonio Riverwalk. The
cost to attend is $475 until May 31 then $675 until June 30.
Register at http://ihps.swri.org
and get updates on Twitter @SwRIHPI.
https://www.swri.org/press-release/swri-2018-international-human-performance-summit
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005828/en/