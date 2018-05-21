Log in
SwRI Announces 2018 International Human Performance Summit

05/21/2018

Sports scientists to discuss research applications for elite sports, military programs

Sports scientists will join military personnel and athletic teams for the 2018 International Human Performance Summit hosted by Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, June 30-July 1.

The summit, now in its second year, unites human performance researchers from around the world with military special operations personnel and collegiate and professional athletics programs to discuss the roles of sleep, nutrition, genetics, training and neuroscience in elite human performance.

“This is an opportunity to learn how leading organizations are using science and psychology to hack into competitive advantages for top performers,” said Kase Saylor, co-lead of SwRI’s Human Performance Initiative (HPI). “The program covers research that can be implemented across performance disciplines.”

Keynote speaker Jurgen Heitmann, director of performance for Arena Labs Inc., will discuss the future of performance at the intersection of cognition and creativity.

Other speakers and topics include:

  • François Bieuzen, sport scientist at the Institut National du Sport du Québec, will discuss recovery techniques and trends.
  • Isaac Oriol Guerrero Hernández, technical director at FC Barcelona Football School, will discuss nonverbal communication and decision making in youth football.
  • Alex Hutchinson, science journalist at Outside Magazine, will discuss the factors that will make a two-hour marathon possible.
  • Yann Le Meur, scientific advisor at AS Monaco Football Club, will discuss innovations in strength and conditioning.
  • Samuele Marcora, director of research at the University of Kent, will discuss how researchers are improving understanding of fatigue.
  • C. Mikael Mattsson, Ph.D. and senior researcher at Stanford University, will discuss how genetics research is affecting sports science.
  • Sam Robertson, head of research and innovation at Victoria University, will discuss how complex systems affect game outcomes.

Attendees can earn 4.25 continuing education units (CEUs) from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) and .7 credits from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

“We structured the program so you can learn from cutting-edge researchers and also engage with attendees to network and exchange ideas,” added Dr. Dan Nicolella, a Summit co-organizer who specializes in biomechanical engineering.

The event takes place at the Embassy Suites San Antonio Riverwalk. The cost to attend is $475 until May 31 then $675 until June 30.

Register at http://ihps.swri.org and get updates on Twitter @SwRIHPI.

https://www.swri.org/press-release/swri-2018-international-human-performance-summit


© Business Wire 2018
