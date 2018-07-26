26 July 2018

Swift - AST Partnership Delivers 3,000 International Rooms

ASX: SW1

INTERNATIONAL DEPLOYMENT

Highlights:

 Swift's partnership strategy delivers results with another major contract win, this time with AST Australia.

 The Swift solution is to be deployed internationally into 3,000 rooms across 6 sites for an initial two-year period with the option to extend for a further two years.

Significant contract win: Leading telecommunications and content solutions provider Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1, "Swift" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant contract with global satellite communications provider AST Australia. Swift's content and communication system will be deployed to support 3,000 Australian defence personnel located in 6 international locations.

Supporting Australian defence personnel throughout the world: Swift's digital entertainment and communication system will be deployed for the benefit of Australian defence personnel across the globe. The Swift system will allow end users to access premium Australian and international content, whilst at the same time freeing up valuable bandwidth to enable personnel to stay connected to friends and family.

International expansion strategy: Partnerships with organisations like AST are creating new international deployment opportunities for Swift's services.

Swift Networks CEO, Xavier Kris said,

"As an Australian company we are proud to be able to provide our premium entertainment and communication solution to Australian service men and women, enabling them to stay in touch with loved ones whilst deployed overseas."

"This significant contract win with AST reaffirms the continued success of our reseller strategy both domestically and internationally. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the executive team at AST for their continued support and the expert manner in which they represent the Swift solution."

About Swift Networks Group Limited

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX: SW1) Swift Networks Group is a diversified telecommunications, content and advertising solutions provider. Swift empowers guests to watch, play, connect and interact and provides accommodation providers with meaningful insights and opportunities to drive new business.

Swift delivers customised content, communications and targeted advertising across secure closed networks. Swift's services include free-to-air television, pay television, telecommunications, video on demand with content from some of Hollywood's largest studios, integrated advertising and analytics.

Running in more than 330 sites (approximately 65,000 rooms) across the mining, oil, gas, aged care, retirement village and hospitality sectors, Swift's fully integrated platform is deployed in some of the world's harshest regions, where reliability, flexibility and scalability are critical success factors.

